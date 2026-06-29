Northern businesses expand to attract tourism in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon

Over $2.2M for eight tourism projects to strengthen infrastructure, marketing, and services to attract Canadians and visitors to the territories

IQALUIT, NU, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - In response to tariff-related uncertainty, more Canadians are looking for ways to celebrate this country's diverse landscapes and experiences. Ahead of Canada Day, the Government of Canada is supporting tourism organizations across the territories to expand operations and reach new markets, bringing more economic opportunities to northern businesses and communities.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a contribution of $2,209,505 to support eight tourism projects across Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and the Yukon. Delivered through CanNor, this funding will support tourism infrastructure, promote the North, and establish new tourism destinations while helping businesses expand and innovate.

A vibrant tourism sector nurtures Canadian pride and highlights Canada on a global scale. By investing in projects like these, CanNor delivers on its priorities to increase Indigenous economic participation, enhance northern supply chains, and support a diverse and sustainable northern economy.

Find out more about the projects funded in this announcement: Backgrounder: The Government of Canada invests over $2.2M to grow tourism in the territories.

Quotes

"With the growing demand for northern tourism, it is important that those at the heart of this important driver of economic growth are supported. By helping tourism operators expand capacity, we are supporting the people, businesses and experiences that make the territories must-see destinations. When northern cultures, stories, art, languages, and histories are shared, it opens the door for people to connect with each other and deeply feel what makes the North special."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Tourism is a powerful driver of economic growth and a great way to share what makes the North so special. This investment will help local and Indigenous businesses in the NWT to expand their reach with strengthened marketing, attracting new international visitors, and promote Indigenous tourism experiences to a wider market. The world is coming to Canada, and our government is making sure operators in the NWT have the resources they need to seize the opportunities before us."

- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"To support a resilient and competitive tourism sector in the Yukon, businesses need opportunities to innovate, grow and diversify. The Government of Canada is investing in the operators, experiences and places that encourage more Canadians and visitors from around the world to discover what the Yukon has to offer."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"Inuit lands continue to be governed by Inuit. They know the environment, animals, seasons and weather patterns. Supporting them is supporting economic independence. When Inuit businesses and artists share their stories, culture and creativity, visitors gain a deeper appreciation for what makes Nunavut unique. These projects will help more people discover the territory while supporting a vibrant and sustainable tourism sector."

- Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

Quick facts

These projects were funded through two CanNor programs: The IDEANorth program makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy. The Tourism Growth Program was launched in 2023 with $108 million over 3 years to support projects that would develop or expand local tourism experiences. While this program ended on March 31, 2026, CanNor continues to support regional tourism projects through other funding programs.



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SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Emeralde O'Donnell, Communications Advisor, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]