Improvements to Kangiqsukutaaq Quarry on South Baffin Island to support Nunavut carvers

CanNor is investing over $586,000 to rehabilitate and sustainably develop the quarry site, helping ensure Inuit have continued access to carving stone.

KINNGAIT, NU, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Inuit carvers are among Canada's most renowned artists, creating works displayed in galleries and museums around the world. Carving is a vital expression of Inuit cultural identity and artistic tradition that supports local jobs, businesses, and the territory's economy. Access to a safe, reliable source of high-quality carving stone is essential to sustaining this tradition and the livelihoods it supports.

Today the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a $586,500 contribution to the Qikiqtani Inuit Association

to improve the safety and usability of the Kangiqsukutaaq Quarry. This project will support engineering design work, technical assessments, site debris removal and regulatory requirements. The work may also lead to a quarry expansion, extending the life of the site and increasing local employment.

For decades, the Kangiqsukutaaq Quarry, located on South Baffin Island, approximately 160 kilometres east of the hamlet of Kinngait, has been a key source of carving stone for Inuit artists. By helping preserve and improve access to this essential resource, the Government of Canada is helping to create opportunities for northern businesses and entrepreneurs while advancing Inuit economic participation and reconciliation.

Quotes

"Inuit carving is both a cornerstone of Inuit culture and an important driver of Nunavut's local economy. By investing in improvements to the Kangiqsukutaaq Quarry, we are helping ensure Inuit artists have continued access to the carving stone they rely on, strengthening local employment, advancing economic development, and supporting Inuit art and culture."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"The Kangiqsukutaaq Quarry is a vital source of carving stone that Inuit artists rely on. Carvers transform soapstone into works recognized around the world. These carvings tell stories, reflect our connection to the land, and keep our culture strong. Improving access to the quarry will help ensure future generations of Inuit artists can continue to share our stories through their art."

- Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"Our investment in the Kangiqsukutaaq Quarry reinforces our commitment to safeguarding a vital cultural and economic resource for Nunavut's artistic community. By improving site safety and accessibility, we are ensuring our talented Inuit carvers can continue to sustainably access the high-quality stone that grounds their world-renowned work. This collaborative project not only preserves a foundational artistic tradition but also strengthens local employment and economic resilience across South Baffin."

- The Honourable Craig Simailak' Minister of Community Services, Government of Nunavut

"This is an exciting investment for all the carvers, artists and art enthusiasts who benefit from a thriving carving industry. Inuit art is world renowned, and I am proud of Kinngait's talented artists. Being able to safety access this quarry will ensure that valuable stone is always available to our carvers."

- Olayuk Akesuk, President, Qikiqtani Inuit Association

Quick facts

This project is funded through CanNor's IDEANorth program, which makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

The Government of Nunavut contributed $146,625 to this project, bringing the total federal-territorial investment over two years to $733,125.

Nunavut has the highest per capita concentration of artists in Canada, making up one-third of the territory's workforce over age 15 and adding $50 million to Canada's gross domestic product, according to the Government of Nunavut's Sanatuhut Sanajiit: A Strategy for the Arts in Nunavut.

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SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Craig Welsh, Communications Advisor, Nunavut, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]; Markoosie Qaunirq, Acting Director, Strategic Communications, Qikiqtani Inuit Association, [email protected]; Kira Dorward, Manager, Communications, Government of Nunavut, Department of Community Services, [email protected]