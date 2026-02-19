WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Strengthening regional construction capacity is vital to meeting the increasing demand for housing in the North. This is why the Government of Canada is working with businesses and organizations in the Yukon to expand operations, update equipment, and strengthen manufacturing capabilities.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced more than $2.3 million toward three projects in the Yukon. This funding, delivered through CanNor, will help First Kaska Construction purchase new equipment to upgrade its home manufacturing facility. It will support the construction of NGC Builders' new prefabrication facility. Finally, it will help RAB Energy, operating as Northerm Windows and Doors, expand commercial aluminum operations in Whitehorse.

These businesses are growing to help meet the increasing demand for housing in the Yukon. Through investments like this, the Government of Canada is supporting the prosperity and success of businesses and communities across the North.

Quotes

"Our government is working with partners to fast-track housing projects across the country. The whole country feels the pinch on housing, but few places feel it deeper than the North. By investing in Indigenous- and locally owned northern businesses and their capacity, we are helping deliver more homes for Canadians while strengthening northern economies and creating new opportunities. This is just one example of how we are Building Canada Strong."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"There is a significant need for housing in the Yukon. By supporting a new prefabrication facility and improvements to a manufacturing facility and aluminum operations, CanNor is helping local businesses step up to meet the demand while providing economic benefits to Yukon communities."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"The Government of Yukon's goal is to make it easier to do business in the territory by removing unnecessary obstacles. We know that strong economies are built by a strong private sector and entrepreneurs who think big and take bold steps. We are realizing that goal by supporting and investing in projects like these.

- Jen Gehmair, Minister of Economic Development for the Yukon

"This investment from CanNor marks a pivotal step forward for First Kaska and our Heartland Timber Homes facility in Watson Lake. By automating key parts of our manufacturing process, we are significantly scaling our production capacity to meet the urgent demand for housing across the North. We are grateful to CanNor and the Liard First Nation Chief and Council for their vision, leadership, and continued trust in our ability to deliver high-quality housing solutions for Yukoners."

- Oscar Gomez, P.Eng., M.Sc., PMP, NCSO, Chief Operating Officer, First Kaska Group Ltd.

"NGC Builders Ltd. is grateful for CanNor's support in advancing our Northern pre-built initiative. This investment allows us to build our permanent prefabrication facility in Whitehorse, where we will manufacture wall panels, framing packages and modular units year round. By moving part of the building process indoors, we can help reduce weather delays and bring greater predictability to construction project schedules. We appreciate the opportunity to continue investing in practical, locally built solutions that support housing and construction in the North."

- Jennifer Potvin, COO, Gilday Group of Companies, including NGC Builders

"Northerm Windows and Doors is proud to recognize the recent funding from CanNor, supporting the expansion of housing construction capacity across the North. This investment will strengthen our ability to meet growing demand and continue delivering high-quality, northern-built solutions for communities throughout the Yukon and the North. CanNor funding enabled us to purchase a CNC machine that significantly improved efficiency and supported the expansion of both our commercial and multi-residential product lines. Additional support for equipment on our new aluminum window line has allowed us to diversify our offerings and grow our manufacturing capabilities."

- Conrad Browne, Acting President of Northerm Windows and Doors and CEO of Dakwakada Capital Investments, the majority shareholder of RAB Energy/Northerm Windows and Doors

Quick facts

The NGC Builders project is funded through IDEANorth, which makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

The First Kaska Construction and RAB Energy projects were funded through the Regional Economic Growth Through Innovation (REGI). This program fosters the right environment to start and grow businesses and develop strong, dynamic and inclusive innovation ecosystems.

The Government of Yukon is also contributing $43,727 to RAB Energy's project and $124,318 NGC Builders project.

