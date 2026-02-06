YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Advances in AI are creating both new opportunities and new risks in an increasingly digital world. To make the most of these technologies, Northerners need the right tools, skills and supports to improve digital productivity and ensure safe, responsible use.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a contribution of up to $2,815,999 toward four projects. This funding, delivered through CanNor, will support digital literacy and AI adoption in communities across Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon.

These projects will help Northerners make the most of innovative new technologies while staying safe in a changing digital world. Through investments like this, CanNor is supporting the prosperity and success of businesses and communities across the North.

Quotes

"Our government is focused on helping businesses and communities adapt to a rapidly changing digital world. These investments will support Northern businesses, entrepreneurs and communities in exploring and adopting new technologies safely."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"The Northwest Territories is home to some of the most creative and forward-thinking entrepreneurs in Canada. This investment is about giving them the tools and training they need to grow, compete, and succeed in the modern economy, while creating good local jobs and new opportunities for the long term."

- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Starting and running a business in the North comes with unique costs and challenges. AI tools can help Yukon entrepreneurs improve productivity and operate more efficiently, and I am pleased to see funding that supports innovative solutions that can break down barriers for northern entrepreneurs."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"AI is for All and this is our guiding principle as we build our National AI Strategy. Digital literacy and AI adoption will support Northern communities with skills and tools needed to stay competitive and succeed in the changing world."

- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

"Northern businesses are creative, resilient, and deeply rooted in their communities. This investment will help ensure they have access to the tools, skills, and trusted support they need to explore AI in practical and responsible ways. By helping businesses save time, reduce administrative pressures, and strengthen day-to-day operations, we are creating pathways to economic growth and new opportunities for Northerners."

- The Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, NWT Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment Minister of Education, Culture and Employment and Minister responsible for Prosper NWT

"Investing in digital skills and technological readiness strengthens our community's ability to innovate and thrive. With CanNor's support, the Inuvik Tech Society will reduce barriers to access by delivering locally relevant training and tech support -- improving digital competence, online safety, and opportunity across the Beaufort Delta and the Western Arctic."

- Patricia Davison, President, Inuvik Tech Society

"The projects funded by CanNor will have a foundational impact on the capacity of Nunavut's hamlets to improve quality of life for Nunavummiut. These initiatives will make community economic development planning and grant writing more accessible, while increasing community autonomy by reducing reliance on external contractors. By strengthening local capacity, communities will be better positioned to plan and deliver initiatives over the long term, improve their use of government programs, and create stronger employment and economic opportunities for Nunavummiut."

- Amaan Merchant, Executive Director, Nunavut Economic Developers Association

"Standardizing diverse sensor data is essential for empowering Northern governments, researchers, and industry to make faster, better decisions that protect communities and support sustainable development. DeltaVue is pleased to partner with CanNor on this project to make critical environmental and infrastructure data accessible and usable across the North."

- Jim Coates, Project Innovation Lead, DeltaVue

Quick facts

IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

The Regional Economic Growth Through Innovation (REGI) fosters the right environment to start and grow businesses and develop strong, dynamic and inclusive innovation ecosystems. REGI's focus has shifted exclusively to AI. Projects may be redirected to the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII), which supports initiatives that leverage artificial intelligence.

