Minister Champagne wraps up U.S. tour as part of the Team Canada engagement strategy

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, concluded a visit to three key states and the District of Columbia. The visit was part of the Team Canada engagement strategy with the U.S.

After kicking off the visit in the Windsor–Detroit (Michigan) region, along with the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, and Kirsten Hillman, Ambassador of Canada to the U.S., Minister Champagne went on to Ohio, Georgia and Washington, D.C., where he met with key political, business and academic leaders and influencers.

In Ohio, the Minister met with Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland, as well as with representatives of the Buckeye Institute. He also visited the Cleveland Clinic and met with faculty members and students at Case Western Reserve University's School of Law. The Minister also travelled to Akron to meet with Mark Stewart, CEO of Goodyear, as well as with Lydia Mihalik, Director of Ohio's Department of Development.

In Georgia, Minister Champagne met with Governor Brian Kemp as well as with executives at UPS and Coca-Cola world headquarters. The Minister also met with the President of Georgia Tech, one of the leading research universities in the United States. While in Georgia, the Minister visited the MODEX 2024 supply chain and manufacturing trade show and met with representatives of Canadian companies.

Finally, in Washington, D.C., Minister Champagne met with key Democrat and Republican senators as well as with Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina, Joshua Bolten, CEO of the Business Roundtable, and John Bozzella, President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. While in Washington, he also participated in the SAFE Summit organized by Securing America's Future Energy (SAFE) and the Electrification Coalition.

Quote

"The Canada–U.S. relationship is essential for both of our countries' economic security and prosperity. The U.S. is not only our most important trading partner but also our closest ally. It is important that we work together to strengthen and secure our supply chains in strategic sectors, such as critical minerals, batteries, biomanufacturing and semiconductors, that support millions of good jobs on both sides of the border and drive North American innovation and competitiveness."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Canada is the top export destination for 35 U.S. states. Canada buys more goods from the U.S. than China , France and Japan combined.

is the top export destination for 35 U.S. states. buys more goods from the U.S. than , and combined. Every day, $3.6 billion worth of goods and services crosses the Canada–U.S. border: $1.3 trillion in bilateral trade a year.

worth of goods and services crosses the Canada–U.S. border: in bilateral trade a year. Canada is the top supplier of energy to the U.S. and the fourth largest source of foreign direct investment in the U.S.

