OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, concluded his visit to the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow, where he met with key industry players and stakeholders in the aerospace, space and defence sectors.

Accompanied by a delegation of representatives from more than 75 companies, Minister Champagne took this opportunity to highlight Canada's highly innovative aerospace industry and to promote Canada as a green supplier of choice, particularly for businesses looking to secure and green their supply chains.

While in Farnborough, the Minister met with several industry leaders, including the CEOs of Airbus, Textron and Boeing Defense, Space & Security, among others. The Minister also took time to meet with the CEOs of several Canadian aerospace companies, including De Havilland, Bombardier, CAE Inc. and Héroux Devtek.

Over his two-day visit, Minister Champagne made the case for Canada as a world-class aerospace leader, with great talent and a solid ecosystem, as well as a government that is committed to helping the industry compete and create well-paying jobs for Canadians.

In 2021, the aerospace industry contributed $24 billion in GDP and 200,000 jobs to the Canadian economy. Canada ranks first in the world for the production of civilian flight simulators, second for the production of business and regional aircraft, and first for the production of turboprop and helicopter engines.

"This year's Farnborough International Airshow was a great success and provided many opportunities to meet directly with aerospace companies to promote Canada's innovations, talent and ecosystem, as well as to discuss upcoming procurement opportunities. I am proud to have been able to share with the world that Canada is the place for aerospace businesses to invest, create jobs and have a role in the use and development of the aircraft of the future."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Canada's aerospace industry is the number one manufacturing research and development (R&D) player, with an annual investment of $710 million .

aerospace industry is the number one manufacturing research and development (R&D) player, with an annual investment of . In 2021, more than 90% of aerospace manufacturing revenues were export-oriented.

The aerospace industry is one of Canada's leading exporters, with parts, such as engines, avionics and landing gear, making up more than 50% of exports.

leading exporters, with parts, such as engines, avionics and landing gear, making up more than 50% of exports. Aerospace accounts for close to 8% of total R&D investments in Canada's manufacturing sector, making it the top R&D spender among all Canadian manufacturing industries.

manufacturing sector, making it the top R&D spender among all Canadian manufacturing industries. The Farnborough International Airshow is a global showcase for the aerospace industry that attracts over 1,500 exhibitors from more than 48 countries.

