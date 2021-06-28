The roadmap for standardization in good data governance is an important milestone for Canada's Digital Charter

OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Digital technology is changing our economy and our society—the way we work, access information and connect with each other—and the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated these trends. To build a safer and more secure digital infrastructure, the Government of Canada is committed to developing and promoting standards to address how data is structured, governed and secured.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, celebrated the launch of the Canadian Data Governance Standardization Roadmap. Over the last two years, the Canadian Data Governance Standardization Collaborative brought together 220 experts to develop a standardization roadmap that examines ways to coordinate the development and compatibility of data governance standards in Canada and create a level playing field in the digital economy.

The roadmap, published by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC), describes the current and desired Canadian standardization landscape and makes 35 recommendations to address gaps and explore new areas where standards and conformity assessment are needed. The solutions identified in the roadmap will help ensure that Canada's digital infrastructure is founded on quality, trust and ethics to fuel a competitive data-driven economy while protecting Canadians.

Quotes

"Standardization is an increasingly important tool for ensuring Canadians can access the best and safest products, systems and technological solutions in our increasingly digital world. The roadmap launched today will help position Canada as a standard setter and leader internationally when it comes to data governance. I would like to thank the Standards Council of Canada and the Collaborative for creating this roadmap, and I look forward to their future guidance."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The Canadian Data Governance Standardization Roadmap tackles the challenging questions we face when we talk about data governance. Canada has the opportunity to take a leadership role in establishing clear and cohesive data governance standards that build a safer and more secure digital infrastructure founded on quality, trust and ethics. SCC is facilitating this work by doing what we do best: helping to solve complex issues by convening experts, stakeholders and the standardization network to collaborate and develop innovative, consensus-based solutions."

– Chantal Guay, CEO, Standards Council of Canada

Quick facts

Standards are key in helping to solve complex challenges to fuel a competitive and fair data-driven economy. For example, standards are what enabled the unprecedented level of data sharing around the world that led scientists to develop vaccines against COVID-19 in record time.

Shortly after the launch of the Digital Charter in 2019, the SCC convened the Canadian Data Governance Standardization Collaborative to accelerate the development of industry-wide data governance standards, specifications and conformity assessment.

The Collaborative has created four working groups that are looking at issues based on a life-cycle assessment of data governance, from data collection to access and sharing to data analytics and commercialization.

As announced in Budget 2021, SCC will receive $8.4 million over five years, and $2.3 million ongoing, to continue its work to advance industry-wide data governance standards. The money will also be used to implement some of the recommendations that are in the roadmap.

Related product

Associated links

