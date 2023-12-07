Canada strengthens its commitment to work with the international community to accelerate investments and policies to reach climate targets

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, concluded his participation at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, where he joined the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, to highlight Canada's key accomplishments and commitments in the fight against climate change.

As part of one of the conference's key deliverables, Minister Champagne and His Excellency Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), launched the Cement & Concrete Breakthrough initiative. Co-led by Canada and the UAE, this new international initiative will help countries share best practices on a range of policies and measures to decarbonize this critical industrial sector, driving the adoption of low-carbon products and solutions that build on the global recognition of Canada's Roadmap to Net-Zero Carbon Concrete by 2050. In addition, Canada and the UAE confirmed their intention to pursue a memorandum of understanding to strengthen their economic partnership on clean energy technology.

While at COP28, and on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister Champagne also participated in the launch of the COP28 Hydrogen Action Agenda, promoting the commercialization of hydrogen solutions.

Quotes

"Strong international collaboration is crucial to building a clean energy future, and Canada is committed to laying the foundation for a stronger, greener, more sustainable economy that creates opportunities for all. COP28 has shown that the world can and must come together to address the most pressing challenges of our time. Together, we must continue to take meaningful and concerted action with global partners and industry to move toward net zero under the Paris Agreement. Our collective future depends on it."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canadians are already experiencing the impacts of climate change following a year of record wildfires, devastating floods, drought and other extreme weather. We already have many of the clean technologies needed to spur industrial decarbonization, meet our commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 and provide good jobs. Later is too late. We need to strengthen our collective climate action to scale up and speed up the deployment of clean technologies and drive down costs. Canadian industry is stepping up at home and abroad with best practices and new approaches that reduce emissions and offer global solutions."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The Canada - United Arab Emirates (UAE) Memorandum of Understanding on commercial collaboration in clean energy, clean technology and industrial decarbonization will help assure strong international collaboration to build a clean energy future and resilient and diversified economies that deliver sustainable jobs while helping to meet our 2030 emission reduction targets and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

- (UAE) Memorandum of Understanding on commercial collaboration in clean energy, clean technology and industrial decarbonization will help assure strong international collaboration to build a clean energy future and resilient and diversified economies that deliver sustainable jobs while helping to meet our 2030 emission reduction targets and reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Co-led by Canada and the UAE, the Cement & Concrete Breakthrough initiative will enable countries to share best practices on a range of policies and other measures to decarbonize the cement and concrete sector, while engaging a variety of partners at the global level and providing an opportunity for Canada to drive the adoption of low-carbon cement products and solutions that build on the global recognition of Canada's Roadmap to Net-Zero Carbon Concrete by 2050.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]