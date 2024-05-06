Trip focused on state's close trading, investment and national security relationship

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, concluded a two-day visit to the state of Nebraska on Sunday as part of the Team Canada engagement strategy with the U.S.

Minister Champagne met with the state's Governor, Jim Pillen, to discuss how Nebraska and Canada can further develop their close trade and investment relationship. Together, Minister Champagne and Governor Pillen attended an annual international investors reception with business leaders, investors and public officials. The Minister also met with members of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce to highlight the strength of the Canada - Nebraska ties and to reinforce Canada's value proposition as a strategic partner.

During his visit, Minister also met with Congressman Don Bacon with whom he toured Omaha's Offutt Air Force Base, home of the United States Strategic Command. In Omaha, Minister Champagne also met with Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman, Greg Abel, as well as with Ed Rihn, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Canada.

While in Nebraska, the Minister took the opportunity to meet with executives at a number of businesses, including Kiewet, one of North America's leading construction and engineering companies. Some of Kiewit's past Canadian projects include the Sea-to-Sky Highway in British Colombia, and Montreal's Autoroute 25. Minister Champagne also visited Nutrien Ag Solutions' production facility. A Canadian agriculture powerhouse, Nutrien produces phosphate for fertilizers, animal feed, and industrial uses.

Finally, Minister Champagne participated in a fireside chat with students and faculty at the University of Nebraska's Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance. He spoke about the importance of resilient supply chains, the digital economy, and Canada's growing reputation a green supplier of choice for key industries.

The Team Canada engagement strategy is aimed at promoting and protecting Canada's interests in the U.S. while ensuring key stakeholders on both sides of the border recognize and understand the deep and strategic nature of our two countries' relationship.

"Canada is Nebraska's largest export market. Together, we trade more that $3 billion worth of goods every year. With widely integrated supply chains and strong cross-border business connections, Canada and Nebraska are natural partners. We will continue to work together to strengthen and secure our supply chains in key strategic sectors which support millions of good jobs on both sides of the border, driving North American innovation and competitiveness."

Canada is the top export destination for 35 U.S. states, including Nebraska . Canada buys more goods from the U.S. than China , France and Japan combined.

