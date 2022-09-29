Minister Champagne concludes visit to Japan

Attends funeral of former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, concluded his visit to Japan where he represented the Government of Canada at the state funeral of Abe Shinzo, former prime minister of Japan. Minister Champagne expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Kishida Fumio as well as to the people of Japan.

Minister Champagne also conveyed condolences to former prime minister Abe's widow, Mrs. Abe Akie, and commended her husband's leadership and vision during his tenure as Japan's longest-serving leader. The Minister underscored Canada's close and enduring friendship with Japan.

In Tokyo, Minister Champagne also met with Hayashi Yoshimasa, Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Nishimura Yasutoshi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry. Together, they discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues such as energy security, economic growth and support for a rules-based economic order in the Indo-Pacific region.

While in Japan, the Minister also met with electric vehicle and battery manufacturers to promote Canada as a reliable and attractive economic partner.

Quote

"On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my deepest condolences to former prime minister Abe's family and friends and to the Japanese people. We will remember him as a dedicated, visionary leader who brought Canada and Japan closer together."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Minister Champagne attended the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo in place of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau .

in place of Prime Minister . Japan will take over the presidency of the G7 in 2023. The G7 includes Canada , France , Germany , Italy , Japan , the United Kingdom , the United States and the European Union.

will take over the presidency of the G7 in 2023. The G7 includes , , , , , the , and the European Union. Japan is Canada's fourth-largest partner in two-way merchandise trade. Canada's exports of merchandise to Japan totalled $14.5 billion in 2021, while imports from Japan were $15.5 billion . Canada and Japan are partners in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The CPTPP entered into force on December 30, 2018 .

is fourth-largest partner in two-way merchandise trade. exports of merchandise to totalled in 2021, while imports from were . and are partners in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The CPTPP entered into force on . There are over 120,000 people of Japanese origin residing in Canada , and before the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 300,000 Japanese and Canadians travelled to each other's country annually.

Associated links

