DIGBY, NS, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, concluded a two-day visit to Acadie. During his visit, the Minister participated in the Congrès mondial acadien 2024, met with several innovative companies in the region, and engaged in discussions with members of the Forum des jeunes ambassadeurs de la francophonie des Amériques and students from Université Sainte-Anne.

Minister Champagne was joined by the Honourable Timothy Halman, Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change, for a fireside chat at the Congrès mondial acadien's Economic Forum. Kenneth Deveau, President and Vice-Chancellor of Université Sainte-Anne, moderated the event. The discussion focused on boosting the regional economy, reducing risks associated with natural disasters and creating sustainable opportunities for rural industries.

On the margins of the Congrès, Minister Champagne visited Acadian Seaplants, Comeau's Sea Foods Ltd., SeaChange Biochemistry and A.F. Theriault & Son Ltd. These flagship companies are cornerstones of their communities, merging innovation and economic development in their respective sectors of agri-food, biomanufacturing and boatbuilding.

At Université Sainte-Anne, Minister Champagne met with 50 young leaders who had gathered for the Forum des jeunes ambassadeurs de la francophonie des Amériques. He then participated in a networking session, alongside entrepreneurs and local organizations, on the synergies and collaboration required to build a sustainable future.

"Acadians have heart and they have ideas, and it is thanks to their resilience and creativity that they have been able to weather storms and overcome obstacles. Their innovative ideas have boosted the regional economy, and Canada is here to support them in developing sustainable and thriving communities."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

The Government of Canada , through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), helps Atlantic Canada businesses access the resources they need to grow, adapt, automate and innovate.

, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), helps businesses access the resources they need to grow, adapt, automate and innovate. As the Government of Canada's partner on the ground, ACOA helps Atlantic Canada businesses invest in new technologies, develop new products for a sustainable economy and explore export markets.

partner on the ground, ACOA helps businesses invest in new technologies, develop new products for a sustainable economy and explore export markets. Between 2019 and 2024, ACOA provided a total of $237.5 million in funding to the Atlantic Canada innovation ecosystem.

