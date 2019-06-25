Minister Champagne celebrates Government of Canada investment in research collaborations between colleges and entrepreneurs

Funding will help strengthen local economies, train the next generation

SHAWINIGAN, QC, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Collaborations between college researchers and businesses help our national and local economies thrive and prepare young Canadians for the jobs of the future. Canada's colleges are at the heart of communities across the country and fuel research that helps businesses innovate and grow.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, highlighted more than $3 million in funding to support research at Collège Shawinigan (French). This funding is part of the over $73-million investment in 90 college-industry partnerships across Canada through the College and Community Innovation Program and the College-Industry Innovation Fund, which Minister Duncan announced on June 13.

The funding for Collège Shawinigan will support over 40 researchers and students as they help local businesses develop a regional battery recycling sector. It will also go toward the infrastructure needed to make this research possible. This college-business partnership will help protect our environment and reduce waste sent to landfills.

This investment is part of Canada's Science Vision and the Government of Canada's commitment of more than $10 billion to science and research, which includes a historic increase in funding for fundamental research and the largest boost for college research funding.

Quotes

"Congratulations to the remarkable recipients at Collège Shawinigan. With this support, the researchers here will be able to develop environmentally sustainable tools that will help local businesses and support their communities. This investment will also help provide the next generation of researchers with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the economy of the future."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is committed to returning science and research to their rightful place. We're investing in students and small to medium-sized businesses so they can work together on a diverse range of research projects to boost economic development and create jobs across the country. With these projects, colleges, cégeps and polytechnics will be making a real difference in the lives of Canadians in their communities."

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"NSERC values the tremendous contributions of Canada's colleges in the research and innovation ecosystem. Today's investment will enhance our country's world-class research capacity, help businesses innovate to create growth, and train our next generation of researchers and entrepreneurs."

– Dr. Marc Fortin, Vice-President, Research Partnerships, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

"The power of research is exemplified when it is applied to tackling real-world problems. Whether addressing the development of novel agri-food products or expanding the frontiers of aerospace and manufacturing technologies, researchers at colleges and polytechnics are well equipped to partner with industry to help boost Canadian innovation."

– Roseann O'Reilly Runte, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation

"The expertise gained as a result of the project will enable Collège Shawinigan to adapt its study programs to prepare a workforce that is needed in a field with significant economic potential in the region."

– Éric Millette, Executive Director, Collège Shawinigan

Quick facts

Associated links

For Canadian science news, follow @CDNScience on social media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

