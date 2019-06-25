Minister Champagne celebrates Government of Canada investment in research collaborations between colleges and entrepreneurs Français
Jun 25, 2019, 13:30 ET
Funding will help strengthen local economies, train the next generation
SHAWINIGAN, QC, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Collaborations between college researchers and businesses help our national and local economies thrive and prepare young Canadians for the jobs of the future. Canada's colleges are at the heart of communities across the country and fuel research that helps businesses innovate and grow.
Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, highlighted more than $3 million in funding to support research at Collège Shawinigan (French). This funding is part of the over $73-million investment in 90 college-industry partnerships across Canada through the College and Community Innovation Program and the College-Industry Innovation Fund, which Minister Duncan announced on June 13.
The funding for Collège Shawinigan will support over 40 researchers and students as they help local businesses develop a regional battery recycling sector. It will also go toward the infrastructure needed to make this research possible. This college-business partnership will help protect our environment and reduce waste sent to landfills.
This investment is part of Canada's Science Vision and the Government of Canada's commitment of more than $10 billion to science and research, which includes a historic increase in funding for fundamental research and the largest boost for college research funding.
Quotes
"Congratulations to the remarkable recipients at Collège Shawinigan. With this support, the researchers here will be able to develop environmentally sustainable tools that will help local businesses and support their communities. This investment will also help provide the next generation of researchers with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the economy of the future."
– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"Our government is committed to returning science and research to their rightful place. We're investing in students and small to medium-sized businesses so they can work together on a diverse range of research projects to boost economic development and create jobs across the country. With these projects, colleges, cégeps and polytechnics will be making a real difference in the lives of Canadians in their communities."
– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport
"NSERC values the tremendous contributions of Canada's colleges in the research and innovation ecosystem. Today's investment will enhance our country's world-class research capacity, help businesses innovate to create growth, and train our next generation of researchers and entrepreneurs."
– Dr. Marc Fortin, Vice-President, Research Partnerships, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada
"The power of research is exemplified when it is applied to tackling real-world problems. Whether addressing the development of novel agri-food products or expanding the frontiers of aerospace and manufacturing technologies, researchers at colleges and polytechnics are well equipped to partner with industry to help boost Canadian innovation."
– Roseann O'Reilly Runte, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation
"The expertise gained as a result of the project will enable Collège Shawinigan to adapt its study programs to prepare a workforce that is needed in a field with significant economic potential in the region."
– Éric Millette, Executive Director, Collège Shawinigan
Quick facts
- The College and Community Innovation (CCI) Program is led by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada in collaboration with the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada. Funding support for infrastructure is provided by the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI).
- The CCI Program is one of the largest vehicles for funding applied research at colleges, polytechnics and cégeps across Canada. Since its launch in 2008, the CCI Program has invested more than $553 million in 3,158 projects at post-secondary institutions across Canada.
- The College-Industry Innovation Fund, led by CFI, is designed to support substantial research infrastructure projects that will enhance the existing applied research and technology development capacity of colleges and allow them to respond to important sector/industry needs.
- The Government of Canada recently launched Dimensions: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Canada. This new pilot program, which is inspired by the United Kingdom's internationally recognized Athena SWAN Charter, will address systemic barriers in research, particularly those experienced by members of under-represented or disadvantaged groups.
