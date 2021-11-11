OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers powerful new solutions across sectors of the economy to improve the lives of Canadians—from advanced health care to more efficient and sustainable resource development and agriculture. International collaboration and coordination will help realize the full potential of AI to benefit all citizens and accelerate trustworthy technology development, while fostering diversity and inclusion across the AI domain.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, joined leading international AI experts, including representatives from 18 GPAI member countries and the European Union, for the second annual plenary of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) in Paris, France. During the opening ceremony, Minister Champagne highlighted the progress that GPAI has made in its first year under Canada's chairmanship and formally passed the torch to France, which is taking over as 2021–2022 GPAI Council Chair. The Minister was joined by Cédric O, France's Minister of State for the Digital Transition and Electronic Communication and the new GPAI Lead Council Chair.

Under Canada's leadership, the working groups have been examining how AI can be used to address complex global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, create more inclusive economic growth and improve working conditions around the world. The preliminary projects conducted in 2021 have set the scene for the next phase of GPAI's work.

In his remarks, Minister Champagne encouraged all GPAI members to join Canada in leveraging the proposals and recommendations of GPAI experts to help guide thoughtful and decisive actions for the responsible development of AI. The Minister also reaffirmed Canada's commitment to collaborating with France and other GPAI members to encourage a diversity of perspectives that will allow GPAI to amplify the important work it is undertaking globally.

The Paris Summit marked the end of Canada's position as the inaugural GPAI Council Chair. Canada will continue to work closely with the new GPAI Council Chair and with other member countries and partners to make sure AI is developed and used in a manner consistent with human rights, fundamental freedoms and shared values.

"GPAI's achievements demonstrate what the global AI community can accomplish when we work together. I look forward to continuing to work with my international counterparts to make sure AI is developed and used responsibly and to the benefit of all citizens."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Canada has a thriving AI ecosystem composed of more than 850 start-up companies, 20 public research labs, 75 incubators and accelerators, and 60 groups of investors from across the country, grouped in major hubs such as Vancouver , Edmonton , Waterloo , Toronto and Montréal.

has a thriving AI ecosystem composed of more than 850 start-up companies, 20 public research labs, 75 incubators and accelerators, and 60 groups of investors from across the country, grouped in major hubs such as , , , and Montréal. Launched in June 2020 , GPAI is the result of a G7 initiative developed under its Canadian and French presidencies.

, GPAI is the result of a G7 initiative developed under its Canadian and French presidencies. GPAI supports the responsible development and use of AI based on human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation and economic growth, while seeking to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

GPAI has gained momentum as an international AI forum, and its work is now being discussed in other international forums, such as COP26 , where the Responsible AI Working Group's draft roadmap on AI and climate change was presented.

, where the Responsible AI Working Group's draft roadmap on AI and climate change was presented. Building on the success of the first phase of the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy , Budget 2021 committed an additional $443.8 million over 10 years to renew the strategy with a focus on commercialization and talent development and attraction.

