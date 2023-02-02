OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to making sure Canadian businesses, creators, entrepreneurs and innovators understand, protect and leverage their intellectual property (IP) and that they receive professional advice from qualified patent or trademark agents licensed by the College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the appointment of Iris Almeida-Côté and Amber Batool to the College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents board of directors.

The College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents was established in 2021, under the Government of Canada's Intellectual Property Strategy, to regulate the patent and trademark agent profession and ensure Canadians benefit from access to high-quality IP advice and services.

"Intellectual property is vital to driving our economy forward. The College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents makes sure Canadians benefit from the highest quality of IP support to grow their businesses. Today, I welcome two new directors to its board of directors."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Iris Almeida-Côté and Amber Batool are being appointed to the College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents board of directors and will each serve for a three-year term . The board consists of five appointed and four elected directors, each serving for a three-year term.

are being appointed to the College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents board of directors . The board consists of five appointed and four elected directors, each serving for a three-year term. The College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents, an important milestone of the Government of Canada's Intellectual Property Strategy, was established on June 28, 2021 .

Intellectual Property Strategy, was established on . As an independent regulator, the College is responsible for enforcing a code of professional conduct and implementing requirements for professional development to ensure that agents stay informed on the ever-evolving IP landscape and provide high-quality services.

