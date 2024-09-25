Minister Champagne and Executive Vice-President Vestager meet in Montréal to strengthen strategic cooperation

Discussion topics included competition, artificial intelligence, digital partnership and research opportunities

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada–European Union relationship is based on shared values, a long history of close cooperation and strong people-to-people ties. As key strategic partners, Canada and the European Union share a similar vision to ensure a responsible digital transition, make our economies more competitive and create new middle-class jobs for our people.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, met with Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's Executive Vice-President for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age and Commissioner for Competition, in Montréal to discuss issues of mutual interest and address bilateral and global issues, such as artificial intelligence, economic security, digital partnership, competition policy, and research and innovation.

In the morning, Minister Champagne and Executive Vice-President Vestager attended the unveiling of the new Anyon MonarQ quantum computer at the École de technologie supérieure. The Minister highlighted how Canada and the European Union can continue to invest in talent, research and innovation to solve some of the world's greatest challenges and build a better future for everyone.

They also participated in a fireside chat organized by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations, during which they discussed the close Canada–European Union relationship, ongoing challenges on the global and domestic scene, and ways Canada and the European Union can work together to build fair marketplaces and deploy safe and responsible new technologies.

Quotes

"Canada's close partnership with the European Union is tremendously mutually beneficial and helps create opportunities for Canadian businesses, researchers and our innovation ecosystem. Together with Executive Vice-President Vestager, I look forward to strengthening our people-to-people ties and continuing our work to ensure a fair and responsible marketplace, especially in this increasingly digital world."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"As we navigate the digital age, our commitment to fair competition and responsible technology deployment is unwavering. With our collaboration on artificial intelligence and digital transformation, we are not only building a stronger bilateral relationship on digital, competition and economic security cooperation. We also strive for these advancements to benefit everyone."

– Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age and Commissioner for Competition

Quick facts

The Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has created significant new commercial opportunities for Canadian and EU businesses since its provisional entry into force in September 2017 .

. Signed at the same time as CETA, the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) sets the framework for our political, foreign policy and security relationship.

The Canada-EU Digital Partnership, which was concluded at the Canada–European Union Summit 2023 in November 2023 , will help address new challenges in digital transformation that impact research, industry, society and the broader economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Audrey Milette, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]