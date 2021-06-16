Minister Carr announces program open to applicants to help farmers and agri-businesses develop and adopt clean technologies including more efficient grain dryers

MORRIS, MB, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Farmers and agri-businesses in the Prairies and across Canada are leaders in climate-smart agriculture, finding new ways to make their operations more sustainable. To help them continue towards a low-carbon economy, the Government of Canada is supporting the research, innovation and adoption of clean technologies, including dedicated support for farmers to help reduce grain drying costs.

Today, on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, the Honourable Jim Carr, announced that the new $165.7-million Agricultural Clean Technology Program is now open to applicants.

This new program provides farmers and agri-businesses with access to funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and enhance their competitiveness. It will allocate $50 million specifically for the purchase of more efficient grain dryers.

The new program has two funding streams:

The Adoption Stream will support the purchase and installation of proven clean technologies and solutions that show meaningful reductions in GHG emissions.

will support the purchase and installation of proven clean technologies and solutions that show meaningful reductions in GHG emissions. The Research and Innovation Stream will support pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies.

The two-step intake process to apply launches today. Applications will be accepted on a continuous basis until funding has been fully committed or otherwise announced by the program. For more information about eligibility and to apply, visit Agricultural Clean Technology Program: Research and Innovation Stream or Agricultural Clean Technology Program: Adoption Stream.

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada also announced its intention to return a portion of the proceeds from the price on pollution directly to farmers in backstop jurisdictions (currently Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario), beginning in 2021-22. It is estimated farmers would receive $100 million in the first year. Returns in future years will be based on proceeds from the price on pollution collected in the prior fiscal year, and are expected to increase as the price on pollution rises. Further details will be announced later in 2021.

"We have been listening to farmers and producers in the Prairies and across Canada. The Agricultural Clean Technology Program will help our farmers and agricultural businesses adopt new technologies so they can continue to lead the way. We also recognize that many farmers use natural gas and propane in their operations, which is why the Government of Canada has made grain drying a priority focus under the program. We will continue to make investments in our people, our products, and our processes to make Canadian agriculture more competitive and resilient in the years to come."

- The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies

The agriculture sector has generated approximately 10% of Canada's total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually since 1990.

total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually since 1990. The new $165.7-million Agricultural Clean Technology Program will focus on three priority areas: green energy and energy efficiency; precision agriculture; and the bioeconomy. Along with the allocation of $50 million for the purchase of more efficient grain dryers for farmers across Canada , $10 million will also be allocated towards powering farms with clean energy and moving off diesel.

Agricultural Clean Technology Program will focus on three priority areas: green energy and energy efficiency; precision agriculture; and the bioeconomy. Along with the allocation of for the purchase of more efficient grain dryers for farmers across , will also be allocated towards powering farms with clean energy and moving off diesel. The program's two-step application process includes first submitting a Project Summary Form, which will help to determine a project's eligibility and alignment with program criteria and priorities. Those successful at this stage will be invited to submit a full application.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada estimates that this program has the potential to reduce up to 1 megaton of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide equivalent) from the Earth's atmosphere.

The new program is part of the government's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy , which is a key pillar in the government's commitment to create over one million jobs, restoring employment to pre-pandemic levels.

, which is a key pillar in the government's commitment to create over one million jobs, restoring employment to pre-pandemic levels. As part of this climate plan, the Government of Canada launched the $185 million , 10-year Agricultural Climate Solutions (ACS), to help develop and implement farming practices to sequester carbon and tackle greenhouse gas emissions. Budget 2021 committed an additional $200 million to support the adoption of practices that will accelerate emission reductions in the sector.

