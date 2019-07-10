Minister Bibeau to highlight food fraud investment through the Food Policy for Canada

Jul 10, 2019, 12:40 ET
OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, along with Randy Boissonault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, will be at MacEwan University to highlight the Government of Canada's investment to help tackle food fraud.
Event
Announcement
Date
July 11, 2019
Time
3:30 p.m. (local time)
Location
Rooftop of Building 5
MacEwan University
10700 104 Ave. NW
Edmonton, Alberta
T5J 4S2
Attending media representatives must be in the lobby of Building 5 by 3:10 p.m. to be escorted to the roof.
