Minister Bibeau to highlight food fraud investment through the Food Policy for Canada

OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, along with Randy Boissonault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, will be at MacEwan University to highlight the Government of Canada's investment to help tackle food fraud.

Event

Announcement

Date

July 11, 2019

Time

3:30 p.m. (local time)

Location

Rooftop of Building 5

MacEwan University

10700 104 Ave. NW

Edmonton, Alberta

T5J 4S2

Attending media representatives must be in the lobby of Building 5 by 3:10 p.m. to be escorted to the roof.

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.agr.gc.ca/

