OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, her Parliamentary Secretary, Francis Drouin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Terry Duguid, accompanied by Canadian Federation of Agriculture President, Mary Robinson, will launch consultations for the development of a sustainable agriculture strategy. Organizations participating in a preliminary round table discussion will be on-site.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: For media: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]