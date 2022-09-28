OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, concluded a productive annual G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting, where Canada took a leadership role in advancing priorities and agricultural interests regarding global food security, resilient and sustainable agriculture and open and rules-based trade.

Throughout the meetings, Minister Bibeau took part in conversations with her counterparts on finding innovative and equitable solutions to international issues in agriculture. Minister Bibeau reiterated the Government of Canada's commitment to sustainable agriculture, advocating for research and innovation as the most reliable paths to long-term food security and to enable for more farmers worldwide to bring more product to market.

At the G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting, Minister Bibeau conducted a series of bilateral meetings with:

Syahrul Yasin Limpo , Host of the G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting and Indonesia's Minister of Agriculture;

, Host of the G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting and Minister of Agriculture; Jewel Bronaugh , United States Deputy Secretary of Agriculture;

, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture; Narendra Singh Tomar , India's Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare;

, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; Janusz Wojciechowski , EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development;

, EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development; Vahit Kirişci, Turkey's Minister of Agriculture;

Minister of Agriculture; Mr. Stanlake Samkange, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships Division of the World Food Programme.

Importantly, Minister Bibeau highlighted Canada's steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who have been impacted by Russia's brutal and unjustifiable invasion since February. Likeminded countries at the G20 ministerial meeting joined the Government of Canada in condemning the Russian invasion and recognizing the need to address the challenges posed by it, including the impacts on supply chains, food prices, and food security around the world. Ministers from these countries committed to maintaining international leadership and in finding innovative solutions.

Earlier in the G20, Minister Bibeau participated in a forum on "Digital Agriculture Transformation in Accelerating Women and Youth Entrepreneurs." This forum provided an opportunity to discuss challenges and best practices to ensuring equitable access to digital tools and resources for women and youth. Minister Bibeau highlighted Canada's efforts to eliminate the digital divide in rural areas with increased investment in high-speed broadband, as well as the ongoing effort to empower youth and women to participate in the agriculture and food sector, including through Canada's Youth Agriculture Council.

The Government of Canada will continue to work within multilateral organizations like the G20 as well as with likeminded countries to support a coordinated response to global food security concerns, allowing for Canadian producers and processors to bring more of their products to the global market.

Quote

"Canada joined other G20 members in our condemnation of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, and to outline the serious consequences for the agriculture sector, food prices and food security. Research, innovation, women and youth empowerment, along with a science and rules-based trade are the keys in our objective to eradicate hunger in the world. Canada will continue to take concrete actions and engage in international dialogue through the G20 and other organizations, to help farmers feed the world sustainably."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food



Quick facts

Indonesia , with a population of more than 110 million, is a priority market for Canadian agriculture and agri-food exports, which reached $567 million in 2021 – doubling in just two years.

, with a population of more than 110 million, is a priority market for Canadian agriculture and agri-food exports, which reached in 2021 – doubling in just two years. Indonesia is a top destination for Canadian soy, with non-durum wheat and frozen pork products making the list as top exports.

is a top destination for Canadian soy, with non-durum wheat and frozen pork products making the list as top exports. Indonesia has been identified as a potential market for growth in Canadian agriculture exports as a southeast Asian entryway nation to the Indo-Pacific region as whole.

has been identified as a potential market for growth in Canadian agriculture exports as a southeast Asian entryway nation to the Indo-Pacific region as whole. In response to growing needs, Canada has allocated a record $615.5 million for humanitarian food and nutrition assistance this year. This includes over $480 million for the World Food Programme to support its emergency food assistance operations across the globe.

Associated Links

