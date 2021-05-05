Minister Bibeau announces reappointment to the Farm Products Council of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the reappointment of Maryse Dubé to the Farm Products Council of Canada (FPCC) for a four-year term, effective April 30, 2021.

Ms. Dubé was first appointed to the FPCC in 2015, and was later reappointed in 2018. She has been working in commercial and food law representing several financial institutions since 2004, and also represents small and medium-sized enterprises in commercial litigation and securities, bankruptcy and corporate law (manufacturing and agricultural components). Ms. Dubé has served on a number of corporate and community boards in the Maskoutain region, in addition to speaking at various conferences. She also teaches at the Barreau du Québec (Montréal).

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quote

"The Farm Products Council of Canada plays a vital role in helping all Canadians have affordable and continuous access to the food they need, while maintaining fair market prices for farmers. Ms. Dubé brings valuable and diverse experience to her role, as well as a strong understanding of the agriculture sector and I have no doubts that she will continue to be an asset to the Council."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

specific role is to provide oversight of the national supply agencies for poultry and eggs as well as to supervise national promotion and research agencies for farm products. Council members are appointed to hold office at pleasure, by the Governor in Council upon the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, for terms of varying lengths. At the time of their appointment, at least half of members, not including the Chairperson, must be primary agricultural producers.

Associated links

Biographical notes - Maryse Dubé

Maryse Dubé completed her LL.B. at Laval University in 1996 and was admitted to the Barreau du Québec in 1997. She works as a lawyer at Sylvestre & Associés and has been a partner with the firm since 2004. Her areas of practice include civil law, business law, corporate law and agri-food law, and she represents several clients and farmers in their civil and commercial litigation and their funding, business transfer and acquisition projects, as well as representing them in court.

She represents individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises in the fields of civil law (insurance, construction), securities law, bankruptcy law, commercial litigation and corporate law (manufacturing and agricultural components). Very active in her social and economic milieu in the Maskoutain region, she has often played the role of honorary chair and has served on a number of corporate and community boards. She has also spoken at various conferences and still teaches securities (priorities and hypothecs) at the Barreau du Québec (Montréal).

She sat on the Board of Directors of the Association des avocats et avocates de province, then served as President of the Richelieu Section in 2014. Until May 2016, she served on the Executive Committee of the Barreau du Québec.

She was appointed to a three-year term on the Farm Products Council of Canada in April 2015. In May 2018, she was reappointed to another three-year term until April 2021.

