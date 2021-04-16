OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced the reappointment of Serge Riendeau as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC) for a one year-term, effective May 14, 2021.

Mr. Riendeau was first appointed as CEO of the CDC in 2018. During his tenure, he has made significant contributions to the sector, including supporting the negotiations for the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement and chairing the Canadian Milk Supply Management Committee. Prior to his appointment, he operated a dairy farm for over 40 years and served 26 years on the Board of Directors at Agropur, Canada's largest dairy processor, including 15 years as president. Mr. Riendeau is also an active supporter of charities for children facing bullying and violence.

With Mr. Riendeau's term ending in May 2022, the Government of Canada is launching appointment processes for a new full-time CEO and a part-time chairperson at the CDC. Please visit the Governor in Council appointments webpage to learn more and to apply to these opportunities.

"The Canadian Dairy Commission plays an important role in keeping the dairy sector competitive, productive and innovative. Under Mr. Riendeau's watch, the CDC has a solid track record of delivering major programs, including the Direct Dairy Payment Program and added dairy surplus purchases during the pandemic. Having dedicated his entire working life to the industry, I am confident that Mr. Riendeau will continue to be a tremendous asset to the Commission and a strong leader for our hard working dairy producers.

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC) is a Crown corporation, established in 1966, with the mandate of coordinating federal and provincial dairy policies.

The CDC Board of Directors is appointed by the Governor in Council upon the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Our country is stronger and more effective when decision makers reflect Canada's diversity. In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Serge Riendeau has over 40 years of experience in the Canadian dairy industry. He has been the co-owner of Riendeau et Gendron Inc., a 1000 acre farm with about 500 dairy cattle, since 1976.

Mr. Riendeau has been employed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC) since 2018. During his tenure, he has accomplished significant achievements including supporting the negotiations to implement the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) and chairing the Canadian Milk Supply Management Committee. Prior to joining the CDC, Mr. Riendeau had an extensive 26 year career as a member of Agropur coopérative's board of directors, where he served as President for 15 years. Throughout his career, Mr. Riendeau received many prizes and recognition awards in the field of agriculture, including being inducted in the Temple de la Renommée de l'Agriculture du Québec in 2019.

Mr. Riendeau is an active member of the community. In part, he supports charities serving children who are victims of violence and bullying.

