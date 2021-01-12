Minister Bibeau announces launch of consultation on the Canada Grain Act review

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced today the launch of the consultation phase of the Canada Grain Act review while speaking at CropSphere's annual general meetings, hosted by the Saskatchewan Crop Organizations.

The consultation will allow the federal government to hear the perspectives of the grain sector on how to reform the Act. The consultation portion of the Canada Grain Act review will be held online until April 30, 2021.

The government is seeking feedback from grain industry stakeholders on ways to potentially update the legislation, which has largely been unchanged for almost half a century.

Views and suggestions from grain industry stakeholders will be analysed to determine what changes to the Act may be needed to help ensure Canada remains a strong competitor in the modern, global grain market.

The review will also complement the work being done by the Government's Agri-food and Aquaculture Regulatory Review Roadmap and the Economic Strategy Table for Agri-food.

"Our Government is inviting Canadian producers, grain handlers, processors, and exporters to share their views on possible changes to the Canada Grain Act. Together, we will help shape an innovative and modern regulatory system that safeguards grain farmers, grows Canada's reputation for grain quality and helps our grain industry compete with the world."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The marketplace for grain has greatly evolved over the past half century, and now is the time for the Canada Grain Act to reflect that evolution. I encourage all those with a stake in Canada's grain industry to make their voices heard as part of this consultation."

- The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies

"The Canadian Grain Commission supports the review of the Canada Grain Act, and we look forward to working with AAFC and stakeholders to continue improving Canada's grain quality assurance system and protections for producers."

- Doug Chorney, Chief Commissioner, Canadian Grain Commission

The Canada Grain Act is the legislative and regulatory framework for grain quality assurance in Canada . The Act sets out the objectives and functions of the Canadian Grain Commission, which is responsible for regulating grain quality and handling in Canada to ensure a dependable commodity for domestic and export markets.

is the legislative and regulatory framework for grain quality assurance in . The sets out the objectives and functions of the Canadian Grain Commission, which is responsible for regulating grain quality and handling in to ensure a dependable commodity for domestic and export markets. Under the Canada Grain Act , the Canadian Grain Commission is responsible for establishing and maintaining Canada's grain grading system. The Commission also provides various safeguards for grain farmers.

, the Canadian Grain Commission is responsible for establishing and maintaining grain grading system. The Commission also provides various safeguards for grain farmers. The Canadian Grain Commission's operations cover three major areas:

the grain quality program (including establishing grain grading standards, grain inspection weighing and certification, and grain safety testing, analysis and monitoring);



the grain quality research program (including assessing and developing procedures and technologies for grain grading, assessing grain harvest quality and end-use properties, and developing new uses for grain and evaluating new varieties); and,



the safeguards for grain farmers program (including payment protection, the allocation of available producer cars, and the resolution of grading disputes).

Canadian grain production has increased significantly over the past decade. Canadian grain production was 93 million metric tonnes in 2020, compared to 69 million metric tonnes in 2010.

The volume of Canadian grain deliveries to licensed facilities was 62 million metric tonnes in 2019-20, compared to 40 million metric tonnes in 2009-10.

Canadian grain exports from Canadian Grain Commission-licensed grain elevators totaled 44.3 million metric tonnes in the 2019-20 crop year, compared to 30.8 million metric tonnes in the 2009-10 crop year.

