QUÉBEC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Québec and Ouranos are proud to announce that Montréal will host the coordination office of Regional Information for Society (RIfS), a new project under the auspices of the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP). The organization will receive 2.8 million dollars in financial support from the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy over the first five start-up years, in addition to a $250,000 grant from the Fonds de recherche du Québec over five years.

The announcement was made by the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region, Benoit Charette, during the Ouranos Symposium taking place at the Québec City Convention Centre on December 1 and 2. The minister was accompanied by Alain Bourque, Executive Director of Ouranos, who won the international bid for this office.

The RIfS Project aims to strengthen ties between research on climate and the information needs of societies and governments. The project will make it possible to guide international research efforts in order to answer critical questions being asked by decision-makers in the public and private sectors, thereby enabling them to make informed climate change policy choices at local and regional levels.

Housing this project in Montréal will help showcase Québec's expertise in climate science internationally, increase international collaborations and partnerships, and attract talent in this cutting-edge field. Establishing RIfS in this major city will also foster holding international events in Québec. Indeed, Montréal will host the 7th Adaptation Futures Conference from October 2 to 6, 2023. This international event is being organized by Ouranos in partnership with the Government of Québec, the Desjardins Group, the Government of Canada and the World Adaptation Science Programme.

Quotes:

"As you know, the environment is one of our priorities. I am therefore delighted by the establishment in Montréal of RIfS, a project that will make Québec a nerve centre on the world stage for studying climate change and adaptation. It is a source of pride to see our environmental expertise recognized internationally through the arrival of the Regional Information for Society coordination office. This climatology-focused research centre will enable us to benefit from the best knowledge in the field and accelerate Québec's climate transition."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"Québec is proud to welcome the Regional Information for Society coordination office, which joins the 81 international organizations already established here. With its high concentration of researchers and international organizations, especially in the sustainable development and artificial intelligence sectors, Montréal is clearly demonstrating its appeal. While environmental challenges are numerous, the establishment of RIfS in Québec will help position Québec as a leader in the fight against climate change."

Martine Biron, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"The global crisis requires strong and concerted action by organizations involved in the fight against climate change. I am delighted by the opening of the RIfS coordination office in Québec, where there is a concentration of solid climatology expertise, thanks in particular to the work of Ouranos. Scientific advice at the various levels of decision-making is essential for devising science-based public policies, and that will be the focus of Rifs. I wish RIfS all the best in carrying out innovative research and developing stimulating collaborations locally, nationally and internationally."

Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of Québec and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Fonds de recherche du Québec

"The launch of the WCRP's new Regional Information for Society (RIfS) Core Project further encourages citizen participation in the WCRP's work and projects. Ouranos has long been a global leader in climate information and services. By working together with Ouranos and all our global participants, we, the RIfS managers, are confident that we will achieve our common goal of providing the foundations for a more climate resilient society."

Sara C. Pryor, Cornell University and RIfS Co-chair

"With the impacts of climate change being felt around the world, decision-makers are planning major investments to adapt infrastructure, economies and ecosystems to these new realities. These decisions must be based on compelling scientific evidence, which requires establishing an ongoing conversation among stakeholders. For more than 20 years, Ouranos has played a boundary organization role by translating climate science into useful information for decision-makers and communicating the needs of users to researchers. The establishment of the RIfS project in Montréal is an opportunity for Ouranos to take advantage of this partnership, while sharing its know-how internationally."

Alain Bourque, Executive Director, Ouranos Consortium

