Minister Bennett announces funding for Métis National Heritage Centre

WINNIPEG, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Showcasing the history of the Métis Nation, and highlighting the rich heritage and contributions of Métis people to the development of Canada is key to advancing reconciliation.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced funding for the construction of a Métis National Heritage Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Government of Canada is providing up to $5.1 million towards the construction of the Métis National Heritage Centre.

The first of its kind in Canada, the Métis National Heritage Centre will provide members of the Métis Nation with an opportunity to tell their story. It will provide Canadians with an opportunity to learn about the heritage, language, culture, methods of governance, and contributions of the Métis Nation before, during, and after Confederation.

"The Métis National Heritage Centre represents Canada's deep commitment to work in partnership with the Métis Nation to advance reconciliation. Today is an incredibly important day as we continue to work with the Métis Nation to ensure that their heritage is preserved and that all Canadians will be able to better understand the rightful place of the Métis Nation in Canadian history."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"I am so pleased this heritage centre will be located in the Birthplace of the Metis Nation and the Heart of the Metis Nation Homeland. This is our home. This is our land. As Partners in Confederation, and as neighbours and friends, I look forward to the day soon when I can welcome visitors from Manitoba, and indeed from around the world, to this centre of excellence, where they can truly understand the contributions of the Metis People to this province and to all of Canada."

David Chartrand,

President, Manitoba Metis Federation

"Ensuring the Métis Nation is able to provide its members an opportunity to tell their story is an important step in our shared journey of reconciliation. The Métis Heritage Centre will play an important role in helping Canadians understand our shared history. Together, let's continue to build the modern, green and resilient infrastructure of the 21st century that Métis deserve."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne,

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

In November 2018, I heard first hand from the Métis community in Manitoba how the government's past actions have harmed their culture. Thanks to their tireless work, we are announcing today an important investment to help create Canada's first Métis heritage center in the heartland of the Métis people, which will help to promote the history and culture of the Métis. This is reconciliation in action.

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez,

Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

In the early 1990s the Manitoba Metis Federation was mandated by the Métis National Council to develop a national heritage centre.

