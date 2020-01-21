Minister Bains to promote Canadian economic opportunities at World Economic Forum

Delegation to position Canada as leader in clean, digital and data-driven innovation and growth

OTTAWA, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a modern, inclusive and sustainable economy that works for all Canadians. Canada's highly innovative people and businesses fuel the country's success in a rapidly changing global economy and the creation of good middle-class jobs for Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, arrived at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The Minister will be participating in the meeting alongside the Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade.

In attendance through to January 24, Minister Bains will use the annual meeting to promote our strong economy, spotlight Canada as a destination of choice for clean technology and data-driven innovation, and highlight innovative Canadian businesses in attendance.

Canada is leading global efforts for clean economic growth and for the development of a digital and data-driven economy anchored in public trust. The theme of this year's meeting, "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World," sets the stage for Canada to promote an approach to innovation that reflects the values and priorities of Canadians: a healthy relationship between the economy and the environment, the empowerment of citizens in the digital space, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence and other data-driven technologies.

Minister Bains will meet with international business and political leaders to advance Canada's role in shaping a high-growth, innovative and sustainable economy, as well as attract investment to strengthen Canada's innovation ecosystem at home.

"The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting provides Canada with a tremendous opportunity to meet with leaders and investors who can deliver a real boost to the Canadian economy and bring real benefits for Canadians. I look forward to promoting Canada's global leadership in innovation over the next few days and, notably, our government's work to make Canada a destination of choice for clean tech and data-driven innovation as well as a responsible leader on the use of artificial intelligence."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting brings together members from over 100 governments, top executives of the 1,000 most influential global companies and leaders of international organizations.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

