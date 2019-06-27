Minister Bains announces new recipients of the Digital Literacy Exchange Program

The program will provide $29.5 million to non-profit organizations across the country to deliver digital literacy skills training to Canadians

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Digital skills are becoming increasingly relevant at home, in school and at work. That's why the Government of Canada is supporting initiatives across Canada that teach fundamental digital literacy skills to Canadians, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital economy.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, unveiled a list of 27 non-profit organizations from across the country who are receiving funding from the Digital Literacy Exchange Program. This is in addition to nine non-profit organizations that received funding from this program earlier this year. With these investments, the organizations will provide digital literacy training initiatives. Thousands of Canadians will benefit from improved skills and a greater confidence in using computers, mobile devices and the Internet safely, securely and effectively.

In total, the Government is investing $29.5 million in providing digital literacy skills training to support those known to be most at risk of being left behind by the rapid pace of digital technology adoption, including;

seniors

people with disabilities

newcomers to Canada

Indigenous peoples

low-income Canadians

language minority groups

those whose first language is not English

those who have not completed high school

those living in northern and rural communities

For a complete list of all organizations, visit the Digital Literacy Exchange Program website.

Quotes

"Digital literacy is becoming more important every day, whether for booking a medical appointment, banking safely, studying or looking for a job. That's why our government is committed to ensuring that all Canadians have the skills to access information and opportunities online. Through the Digital Literacy Exchange Program, Canadians are receiving training to improve their skills and confidence so that they can fully participate in the digital economy."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Quick facts

The Digital Literacy Exchange Program is designed to be inclusive by reaching out to those who are not online or are still learning how to use digital technologies. This includes seniors, people with disabilities, newcomers to Canada , low-income Canadians, language minority groups, Indigenous peoples, those whose first language is not English, those who have not completed high school, and those living in northern and rural communities.

, low-income Canadians, language minority groups, Indigenous peoples, those whose first language is not English, those who have not completed high school, and those living in northern and rural communities. The Program will provide funding until March 31, 2022 .

. In total, 36 non-profit organizations from across Canada have received investments from the Digital Literacy Exchange Program.

List of the 27 Non-Profit Organizations

ACORN

Alphabétisation Iota

Altered Minds Inc.

Atelier 850

Atikokan Literacy Inc.

Burnaby Neighbourhood House

Calgary Chinese Community Service Association

Chinook Arch Regional Library System

Community Sector Council of Newfoundland and Labrador

Digital Nova Scotia

Fredericton Area Network Inc.

Gluu Technology Society

Guelph Public Library

Information & Communication Technologies Association Manitoba

Literacy Link South Central

MediaSmarts

Palliser Regional Library

Parkland County Library Board

Pinnguaq

SADC Centre-de-la-Mauricie

Skills Canada Saskatchewan

Stony Plain Public Library

S.U.C.C.E.S.S.

Tides Canada Initiatives Society

Townshippers' Association

YMCA of Greater Toronto Area

Yukon Learn Society

Associated links

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

