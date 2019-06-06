Minister Bains and Minister Duncan announce new NRC Council members

Members will keep Government's largest science and research organization ahead of the curve

OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Innovation is crucial to Canada's economic success. That is why the Government of Canada is proud to support the research, knowledge and technology development that helps create good middle-class jobs and benefits all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, announced six new appointments to the National Research Council Canada (NRC) Council:

The NRC is the Government of Canada's largest science and research organization, supporting Canadian industrial innovation, the advancement of knowledge and the development of technology. It invests in research excellence and is a collaboration partner in helping high-potential small and medium-sized businesses achieve scale. With 14 research centres and 22 locations across Canada, the NRC is truly national in scope.

These appointments were made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes, which strive for gender parity and reflect Canada's diversity, to support ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

Quotes

"I welcome the new council members and thank them for contributing to Canadian research and innovation. Their strategic guidance will play a role in keeping developments ahead of the curve and ensuring industries continue to improve the lives of Canadians."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"The National Research Council's focus on research excellence plays a key role in generating new ideas and supporting innovation—the kind of innovation that helps our health, environment, communities and economy thrive. I want to welcome the council members and congratulate them on their new positions."

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport



Quick facts

The NRC Council reviews the strategic direction and oversees the performance of National Research Council Canada. The Council is composed of the Chair, the President and up to 10 other members.

The NRC conducts a broad range of research, including applied research, in fields such as transportation and manufacturing, engineering and life sciences, and digital and emerging technologies.

Budget 2018 invested an additional $258 million per year in the NRC, of which $150 million is for its Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to help Canadian businesses innovate and be more competitive in the global marketplace.

Associated links

