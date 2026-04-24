IQALUIT, NU, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The global landscape is rapidly changing. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control – building a stronger, more independent, more resilient economy. We're building an economy where Canadians are empowered with greater security, certainty, and a lower cost of living.

Global conflict and ongoing supply disruptions in the Middle East are driving up fuel prices around the world. To make Canada more energy secure and less reliant on external factors, our government is advancing major projects to realise Canada's full potential in clean and conventional energy. We're building big in electricity, LNG, and nuclear to provide all Canadians with clean, reliable, and affordable power. As we build for the long term, we are providing immediate relief to bring down costs for Canadians right now – including cutting taxes for 22 million Canadians, cancelling the consumer carbon price, and protecting and expanding vital social programs.

Today in Iqaluit, the Honourable Gary Anandasangareee, Minister of Public Safety, took part in an event marking the announcement that the government is temporarily suspending the federal fuel excise tax on gasoline and diesel across Canada. Starting April 20, 2026, Canada's new government suspended the full amount of the tax on gasoline and diesel until September 7, 2026. This is expected to reduce Canadians' bills at the gas station by 10 cents per litre on gasoline and 4 cents on diesel. The government is also temporarily suspending the federal fuel excise tax on aviation fuels.

Cutting the tax on gasoline and diesel until Labour Day is a responsible measure that will reduce operating costs for truckers and businesses in the food, agriculture, housing, construction, and delivery sectors. With lower costs and greater financial strength, businesses can hire more workers, confidently build, and export more products to global markets.

Minister Anandasangaree also highlighted that eligible Canadians will receive additional support via the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, consisting of a one-time, 50% top-up to the GST credit issued June 5, 2026, and, as of July 2026, a 25% increase in the benefit for five years. This new benefit will provide a family of four up to $1,890 this year, and about $1,400 a year for the next four years; and a single person up to $950 this year, and about $700 a year for the next four years. The benefit will provide significant support for more than 12 million Canadians, helping offset increased grocery bills beyond the inflation rate.

Canada's new government was elected to build a more resilient economy – an economy that creates good careers, strengthens our sovereignty, and empowers all Canadians with a lower cost of living. We're moving with speed and ambition to build a country where all Canadians have greater certainty, security, and prosperity.

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"Affordability remains a top priority for our government and by lowering fuel costs at the pump on gasoline and diesel, and bringing in the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, we're taking concrete steps to support Canadians through these challenges, as we position them for long-term success – by building the strongest economy in the G7."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

Today's announcement builds on major initiatives to lower costs for Canadians, including:

Cutting taxes for nearly 22 million Canadians by lowering the first marginal personal income tax rate from 15% to 14% as of July 1, 2025, providing tax relief of up to $420 this year per person, or up to $840 this year for two-income families.

Eliminating the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for first-time home buyers on new homes up to $1 million and reducing the GST for first-time home buyers on new homes between $1 million and $1.5 million, to immediately make the goal of home ownership a reality for more Canadians, especially young families.

Cancelling the federal consumer fuel charge effective April 1, 2025, directly helping Canadians save money at the pump. The government also removed the requirement for provinces and territories to have a consumer-facing carbon price as of that date. This has helped reduce gas prices in most provinces and territories by up to 18 cents per litre in comparison to 2024-25, lowering headline inflation.

Budget 2025 also outlined concrete action to ensure Canadians receive the support they deserve, including targeted measures to strengthen food security and household affordability:

Making the National School Food Program permanent, providing school meals for up to 400,000 children each year, saving participating families with two children in school an estimated $800 annually on groceries.

Introducing Automatic Federal Benefits, starting for the 2026 tax year, to ensure up to 5.5 million low-income Canadians automatically receive the benefits they qualify for by the 2028 tax year, including the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit and the Canada Child Benefit.

Lowering costs and strengthening competition in essential services, including ambitious pro-competition measures in the telecom and financial sectors to reduce prices, make it easier for Canadians to switch providers, and lower banking and service fees.

More information on Budget 2025 measures to tackle affordability is available here.

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Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]