Firearms compensation program for businesses closes -- Amnesty period extended due to the Supreme Court of Canada process

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to move forward with a comprehensive approach to strengthen community safety and address firearms violence and crime.

The Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program (ASFCP) was developed to provide an option for eligible businesses and individuals who own firearms prohibited in 2020, 2024, and 2025 to comply with the law and receive compensation.

To date, over 142,000 assault-style firearms have been declared, collected, or destroyed under the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program:

On June 4, 2026, the second phase of the ASFCP for businesses closed, with more than 61,900 assault-style firearms claimed.

Over 12,000 firearms collected and destroyed, with compensation issued during the first phase of the business program between November 2024 and April 2025.

Over 68,000 firearms declared in the individual phase of the ASFCP from January 19 to March 31, 2026.

The collection and compensation processes for individual firearm owners and businesses are well underway in various areas across the country, and will continue through early fall 2026. Final total numbers of firearms collected and compensation amounts will be available after the program is completed. All individuals and businesses who declared firearms under the ASFCP will receive compensation upon successful validation of their firearms.

Amnesty Orders Extension

Amnesty Orders for the 2020, 2024, and 2025 prohibitions are in place to protect businesses and individual owners from criminal liability while they take steps to comply with the law, such as participating in the compensation program or disposing of their prohibited firearms without compensation.

In March 2026, the Supreme Court of Canada agreed to hear an appeal challenging the May 2020 prohibition of assault-style firearms. In light of this, the Amnesty Orders have been extended and set to expire 90 days following the date the Supreme Court of Canada renders its decision, which is expected next year. By extending the amnesty period, the Government is providing certainty to individual owners and businesses that they will continue to be protected from criminal liability while the Supreme Court hears the appeal and renders its decision.

The Government of Canada is confident in the decision to prohibit assault-style firearms due to the risk they pose to public safety. The new expiry date for the Amnesty Orders does not impact the ASFCP, which is expected to be completed by October 2026. The program remains the only opportunity for firearm owners to receive compensation for their prohibited firearms.

Quote

"Assault-style firearms were prohibited because of the risk they pose to public safety. I am pleased to see that firearms businesses showed a strong interest in the compensation program and took advantage of the compensation offered. While, collection and compensation for individuals are underway, I would encourage firearm owners to book their appointments as soon as they get their notification. It is their only chance to get compensation for their prohibited firearms."



- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

Firearm owners who chose not to participate in the ASFCP must dispose of their prohibited firearms and devices by deactivating their firearm at their own expense, turning them in to police without compensation, or exporting them to comply with the law before the end of the amnesty period or risk criminal liability.

The amendments to the Amnesty Orders will also permit the shipping of assault-style firearms for disposal as part of the ASFCP for individuals in exceptional situations, such as travel distances making an in-person collection appointment challenging. A representative of the ASFCP will advise individual participants if they are eligible to use this shipping option when they are booking their appointment for collection.

The Government of Canada's comprehensive approach to strengthen community safety includes removing assault-style firearms from Canadian communities; investing in border security and law enforcement capacity to reduce firearms smuggling and trafficking; addressing firearms in at-risk situations, including in situations of intimate partner and family violence; and supporting intervention and prevention programs addressing gun and gang violence.

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SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada (PSEPC)

Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]