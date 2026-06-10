Government of Canada opens a preclearance facility at Vancouver Pacific Central Rail Station

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to invest in our transportation infrastructure to maintain safety and security, make it easier to move between communities. The opening of Canada's first ever rail preclearance location will help bolster travel and trade by ensuring secure, fast, and reliable service for travellers heading by train between British Columbia and the United States (U.S.).

The Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, and the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, today announced the conversion of the first railway location in Canada to preclearance, at the Vancouver Pacific Central Rail Station in British Columbia.

Travellers can now fully clear U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Vancouver Pacific Central Rail Station in Vancouver, resulting in a quicker and easier arrival. Representing an important partnership with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the new preclearance facility will provide important benefits to Canadians and the railway sector by:

Streamlining the travel experience by allowing U.S.-bound passengers to complete the customs process before departure and proceed directly to connections or their final destinations.

Enhancing border security and early threat detection by enabling Canada and the U.S. to collaborate on managing border risks and addressing shared security concerns.

Supporting economic growth and job creation by increasing the train station's economic contribution in the region and boosting employment on both sides of the border.

Strengthening and easing cross-border tourism and broader economic activity between Canada and the U.S., and opening new opportunities and destinations for Canadians to the U.S. and connections to other areas abroad.

The opening of this preclearance service at Vancouver Pacific Central Rail Station is another example of our countries' shared commitment to facilitating travel and strengthening our economies.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to keeping communities on both sides of the border safe. Launching U.S. preclearance at the Vancouver Pacific Central Rail Station makes us all more secure and supports safer, faster, and dependable cross‑border travel and trade. I want to thank officials in Canada and the U.S. for their work to make this milestone possible. This is good news for Vancouver and for Canada."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Transport Canada is focused on building a rail transportation system that Canadians can rely on -- one that is safe, efficient, and well-connected. The launch of U.S. preclearance at Vancouver Pacific Central Rail Station will help streamline cross-border rail travel, strengthen tourism and trade connections between Canada and the U.S., and create new opportunities for travellers and businesses on both sides of the border."

- The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport Canada and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"We are pleased to see this great example of cross-border cooperation, and just in time for the World Cup. The agreement for full preclearance at the Vancouver station will assist with quicker and more secure travel. We hope additional improvements at the Pacific Central Station will accommodate Amtrak's new trains and further improve travel in the Pacific Northwest."

- U.S. Consul General in Vancouver Shawn Crowley

"This is a historic moment for passenger rail in North America. Launching the continent's first rail preclearance facility reflects what's possible when strong partners come together with a shared focus on the customer experience. This improvement makes cross-border travel faster, easier, and more seamless from the moment passengers arrive at the station."

- Amtrak President Roger Harris

Quick Facts

You can now clear U.S. Customs, Immigration, and Agriculture inspection before departure at the new U.S. preclearance operation at Vancouver Pacific Central Rail Station. This will contribute to an enhanced passenger experience for trips to the U.S., and facilitate travel to new destinations.

The new preclearance process works alongside the existing Transportation Security Clearance program, creating a comprehensive security system that protects travellers and facilitates trade.

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Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-327-5918; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]