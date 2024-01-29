OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is improving the way it recruits, develops, and deploys digital talent across the public service so it can better deliver modern, effective digital services to Canadians.

Today, at the 2024 Digital Government Leaders Summit, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, announced the launch of the Government of Canada (GC) Digital Talent Platform—an online recruitment site for digital and IT professionals.

The Platform simplifies the application process for individuals who specialize in digital and IT who are looking to apply for jobs within the government. As well, it will provide federal institutions with lists of pre-qualified individuals that match their digital talent needs.

The Platform is a key component of the Directive on Digital Talent, which supports the development and growth of the digital community through data collection and analysis for planning, talent sourcing, talent management and guidance across the government. The directive was developed with engagement and input from the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC).

The Directive on Digital Talent and the GC Digital Talent Platform, work together to provide the government with the access to the talent and resources it needs to deliver modern, effective digital services to Canadians.

Quotes

"Canada's public service is one of the best in the world — and we must improve the way we attract and retain new talent, especially for digital and IT. The GC Digital Talent Platform will improve the way we recruit digital and IT professionals as we work to better deliver services to Canadians in this digital age."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

"We are pleased to see the launch of the Government of Canada's Digital Talent Platform, developed in consultation with PIPSC. We favour any effort to leverage the skill sets of government employees and streamline the hiring process – ideally reducing the need to hire contractors while full-time permanent jobs sit vacant. This initiative has the potential to deliver on both efficiency and financial prudence, benefiting the government and Canadians alike. This aligns well with our union's goal of consistent and cost-effective delivery of services."

- Jennifer Carr, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's Digital Ambition outlines the approach the government is taking to support the delivery of digital government services and talent is one of the key enablers to deliver on this Ambition.

outlines the approach the government is taking to support the delivery of digital government services and talent is one of the key enablers to deliver on this Ambition. The Directive on Digital Talent , issued in April 2023 , is designed to deliver improvements in data collection, interdepartmental collaboration, planning, talent sourcing and talent management for the GC digital community.

, issued in , is designed to deliver improvements in data collection, interdepartmental collaboration, planning, talent sourcing and talent management for the GC digital community. The GC Digital Talent Platform will improve the application process for individuals who specialize in digital and IT, and who are looking to join the government.

Associated Links

Stay connected

