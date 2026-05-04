OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today in response to the Office of the Auditor General of Canada's report on Accessibility in the Public Service:

"As the country's largest employer and service provider, the Government of Canada is committed to building a diverse, accessible, and inclusive federal public service, where every employee has an opportunity to succeed.

In line with this commitment, I thank the Auditor General for her work and welcome her recommendations.

The report highlights progress made across government and identifies important actions that will help us better prevent and eliminate barriers. We will work to implement recommended enhancements with a focus on active, regular engagement with employees with disabilities.

Initiatives such as the GC Workplace Accessibility Passport (Passport) help employees with disabilities and their managers identify workplace barriers and collaborate on solutions using a shared, consistent approach. A digital application of the Passport was recently made available to public service organizations, and a community of practice was established to build awareness and share best practices for using the Passport effectively.

The public service has made significant strides, including the hiring of more than 7,000 additional persons with disabilities, and will continue to advance the Accessible Canada Act, strengthen a culture of accessibility, and promote inclusion.

When we work together on accessibility it benefits everyone, strengthens our institutions, and ensures we reflect the people we serve."

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SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Mohammad Kamal, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), [email protected]