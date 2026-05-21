TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, and the Honourable Andrea Khanjin, Ontario's Minister of Red Tape Reduction, co‑hosted the first-ever meeting of federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for eliminating red tape.

On this historic day and with a shared focus on strengthening Canada's economy, Ministers met to tackle regulatory red tape that can slow growth and make it harder for businesses to compete and invest. They discussed shared actions their governments are taking to cut unnecessary rules and to streamline processes to better support Canadians and Canadian businesses.

Ministers reaffirmed a common goal to make governments work faster and smarter for Canadians by simplifying requirements, digital services, and updating policies and regulations. Ministers discussed the potential for Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to help eliminate red tape, speed up decisions, improve compliance, and pave the way for more modern and efficient government services.

As key next steps, Ministers supported collaborating on service delivery focused on making government requirements clearer and easier to meet. Ministers will meet again in Fall 2026 following the development of a workplan by FPT officials to track progress and maintain momentum to eliminate red tape through strong collaboration.

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SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Mohammad Kamal, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]; Tim Wontorra (https://www.infogo.gov.on.ca/emp?id=483868), Director of Communications and Issues Management, Office of the Minister of Red Tape Reduction, Government of Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of Red Tape Reduction, Government of Ontario, [email protected]