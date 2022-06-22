Minister Alghabra highlights new regulations to address refund requirements for future flight cancellations outside of an air carrier's control

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, issued this statement today on new regulations by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) to ensure Canadians' interests are protected when they travel by air:

"As the Canadian aviation industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and more and more Canadians are choosing to travel by air, it's especially important that travellers are treated with fairness and respect. I am pleased to see that the Canadian Transportation Agency's new Regulations Amending the Air Passenger Protection Regulations are now finalized. These regulations require that refunds be provided for cancelled flights or lengthy delays in all types of situations outside an air carrier's control and regardless of the type of ticket that was purchased. They will come into force on September 8, 2022.

"The new regulations, which amend Canada's existing Air Passenger Protection Regulations, will apply to future flights that are cancelled for reasons outside an air carrier's control, including major weather events, a pandemic, as well as situations where it is not possible for the carrier to complete the passenger's itinerary within a reasonable timeframe.

"These new requirements provide clarity around timing, cost coverage, method of payment, and deadlines to refund travellers in such situations. They were developed in a manner that is fair and reasonable to passengers, with the goal of not imposing an undue financial burden on air carriers that could result in higher travel costs.

"Whether due to a large-scale cancellation or a small incident, we know that sometimes travel doesn't go according to plan. These new regulations will protect travellers in these unexpected situations. Our government will continue to protect the interests of passengers."

