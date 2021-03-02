Minister Alghabra announces appointments and reappointments in the transportation sector

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced appointments and reappointments in the transportation sector. The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and are active members in their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and senior executive and corporate governance expertise to their transportation positions.

Canadian Transportation Agency

Inge Marian Green ( Orleans, Ontario ), appointed to the temporary member roster of candidates for a period of eight years; and

( ), appointed to the temporary member roster of candidates for a period of eight years; and Toby Charles Douglas Lennox ( Toronto, Ontario ), appointed to the temporary member roster of candidates for a period of eight years.

Marine Atlantic Inc.

Craig Priddle ( Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador ), reappointed as a Director for a term of four years;

( and ), reappointed as a Director for a term of four years; Ann-Margret White ( St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador ), reappointed as a Director for a term of four years; and

( and ), reappointed as a Director for a term of four years; and Owen Fitzgerald ( Sydney, Nova Scotia ), reappointed as a Director for a term of four years.

Nanaimo Port Authority

Shiva Dean ( St. Albert, Alberta ), appointed as a User Director for a term of three years; and

), appointed as a User Director for a term of three years; and Charanjit Manhas ( Nanaimo, British Columbia ), appointed as the Federal Director for a term of three years.

Halifax Port Authority

Carol Anne Miller ( Halifax, Nova Scotia ) reappointed as a User Director for a term of three years; and

( ) reappointed as a User Director for a term of three years; and Deanna Loren Furlotte ( Halifax, Nova Scotia ) appointed as a User Director for a term of three years.

These individuals were appointed under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council appointment process, striving for gender parity and seeking to reflect Canada's diversity.

Quote

"I am pleased to announce that these highly qualified Canadians have agreed to serve in the transportation sector. Their appointments will ensure continued good governance."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

