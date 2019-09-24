MINISO continues to open partnership store inside Walmart Supercentre in Victoria

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- In celebration of the Victoria Walmart Supercentre opening the first MINISO store in British Columbia, a bevy of exciting new products for both the price-conscious and affluent shopper can be expected. There is a wide array of activities ranging from Instagramable activations, giveaways, and a ceremonial taiko drum performance – all happening on Saturday, October 5th and Sunday, October 6th.

This upcoming event commemorates MINISO's long-term partnership with Walmart. The first-ever MINISO inside Walmart was launched at Walmart Stockyards in Toronto in Spring 2019, which had set monumental records. This set the precedent for future MINISO stores to launch in select Walmart stores across Canada. This partnership is a part of MINISO's strategy to bring Japanese-inspired lifestyle products to Walmart fans, and bridge the gap across a wide generation of customers, all who will come to shop at Walmart and MINISO.

WHERE: MINISO is located inside the Victoria Walmart Supercentre, located at 3460 Saanich Road

WHEN:

Saturday, October 5

Ceremonial taiko drum performance

Hashtag/photo printing station – use the hashtag #MINISOVictoria on social media

Photo opportunity activation

Cotton candy giveaway

First 30 customers in line will receive a gift

Sunday, October 6

Photo opportunity activation

Social media contest

Cotton candy giveaway

ABOUT MINISO:

Established in 2013 by Japanese designer Miyake Junya and Chinese entrepreneur Ye Guofu in Tokyo, MINISO is known for the brand's philosophy of "simplicity, nature and good quality." MINISO has a wide product offering including cosmetics, home furnishings, electronic accessories, and kitchenware all at an affordable price point.

As one of the world's fastest growing global retailers, MINISO's ambitious approach to expansion includes numerous stores in Canada with a focus on Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Montreal.

