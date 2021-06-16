MAC's Board of Directors elect David Clarry of Hudbay as Chair

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) is pleased to announce that David Clarry, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Hudbay Minerals Inc., has been elected Chair of MAC for the next two-year term. David comes to his new role with extensive experience in the mining sector, and significant familiarity with MAC having been a dedicated participant on multiple committees, including the Executive, International Social Responsibility, and Indigenous Relations committees, over the past several years.

"We are pleased to have David assume the leadership position at MAC," said Pierre Gratton, President and CEO of MAC. "As a CSR leader in our sector, David is well versed on many of the issues affecting our industry today, including climate change, corporate responsibility, Indigenous collaboration and responsible business practices abroad. We are particularly pleased to have him as Chair given his familiarity with MAC's Towards Sustainable Mining® initiative, our commitment to sustainable mining, and know he will provide important input to the work we do."

Effective today, David replaces Gordon Stothart, President and CEO for IAMGOLD, who served as Chair from June 2019 to June 2021.

"It was a privilege to have Gordon at the helm over the past two years," continued Gratton. "Throughout the pandemic, Gordon provided a steady hand during a time of much uncertainty and we appreciate all he did to ensure Canada's mining industry was positioned for success in the face of COVID-19."

David brings significant industry experience to his role as Chair. In his current position at Hudbay, David develops, implements and accounts for corporate standards for health, safety, the environment and community relations. Prior to joining Hudbay in 2011, David spent 18 years in a series of roles with the international engineering and consulting firm Hatch Ltd., serving lastly as Director of Climate Change Initiatives.

"As a longtime MAC member, I am honoured to be assuming the Chair position at such an important time for Canada's mining sector," said Mr. Clarry. "As one of the most significant contributors to Canada's GDP and as an employer in communities across the country, our industry has an essential role to play in COVID-19 economic recovery efforts. As someone with extensive experience in CSR strategy in mining, I look forward to bringing Canada's leadership role in sustainable mining practices to the forefront during my tenure as Chair and will work to ensure the mining sector is given the opportunity to reach its full potential in the years to come."

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $109 billion to national GDP and responsible for 19% of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 719,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

About MAC

The Mining Association of Canada is the national organization for the Canadian mining industry. Its members account for most of Canada's production of base and precious metals, uranium, diamonds, metallurgical coal, mined oil sands and industrial minerals and are actively engaged in mineral exploration, mining, smelting, refining and semi-fabrication. Please visit www.mining.ca.

