Mining Association of Canada Welcomes Federal Actions to Strengthen Critical Minerals Supply Chains

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) welcomes today's announcement by the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, at the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting in Toronto. The measures announced represent a significant milestone in advancing Canada's position as a global leader in critical minerals development, security, and supply chain resilience.

Minister Hodgson unveiled the first round of 25 new strategic projects, investments, and measures under the G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance and the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan, collectively unlocking $6.4 billion in Canadian critical minerals projects through public investments, offtake agreements, and partnerships with G7 allies. Six of these projects are located in Canada.

In addition, the Government of Canada has issued an Order in Council under the Defence Production Act, officially designating critical minerals as essential to national defence and security. This enables the establishment of a domestic and multilateral stockpiling regime and strengthens Canada's capacity to safeguard strategic resources vital to both Canadian and allied defence industries.

"While Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy has been in place since 2022, this announcement marks the most significant step in advancing that strategy," said Pierre Gratton, President and CEO of MAC. "These measures will help bring Canada's vast critical mineral resources to diversified global markets, reduce overreliance on China, and strengthen our shared security and prosperity. Canada's mining sector stands ready to do its part for our country and our allies."

MAC commends the Government of Canada's leadership in mobilizing capital and fostering international cooperation through the G7 to promote standards-based markets and responsible mining. The initiatives announced today will help secure Canada's role as a trusted, sustainable supplier of the minerals and metals essential to clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and national security.

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $117 billion to the national GDP and is responsible for 21 percent of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 711,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

