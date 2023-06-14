MAC's Board of Directors elect Carolyn Chisholm of Rio Tinto as Chair

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) is pleased to announce that Carolyn Chisholm, General Manager, External Affairs for Rio Tinto Canada, has been elected Chair of MAC for the next two-year term. Carolyn comes to her new role with extensive familiarity with the industry and MAC, having been a committed participant on numerous working groups, including the Executive, Indigenous Relations, International Social Responsibility and Public Affairs committees, over the past several years. Carolyn is also a strong proponent of enhancing EDI and sustainability in the mining sector and has served as Chair of MAC's Towards Sustainable Mining Governance Team over the past two years.

Carolyn Chisholm - Photo credit: Julian Haber Photography (CNW Group/Mining Association of Canada (MAC))

"We are delighted to have Carolyn assume this leadership position at MAC," said Pierre Gratton, President and CEO of MAC. "Her dedication to the sector, both through her work at Rio Tinto Canada and vast experience with our association through her extensive committee work, makes her extremely well suited to tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Effective today, Carolyn replaces David Clarry, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility for Hudbay Minerals, who served as Chair from June 2021 to June 2023.

"David's steady leadership throughout his tenure as Chair has been key as our sector recovers from impacts from the pandemic, supply chain issues, permitting challenges and workforce shortages," said Gratton. "We appreciate his guidance and are glad to have his continued expertise as an active MAC Board member."

Carolyn assumes the Chair position with several decades of experience in the mining industry. In her role at Rio Tinto, Carolyn is responsible for the Canadian external affairs team, leading strategies for Rio Tinto at the federal and provincial levels. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Carolyn worked for more than twenty years in external affairs and public policy in the private sector as Vice President of the Natural Resources and Environment Group with Global Public Affairs. A dedicated member of the community, she is also a member of the Board of Directors of her local hospital, is a founding member of Women for Nature, and a Board member of the Terry Fox Research Institute.

"Our industry's role in providing the raw materials essential to the global energy transition has never been more critical," said Ms. Chisholm. "Our sector mines some of the lowest carbon intensity minerals and metals on the planet and this is one reason countries from around the world want products from Canada – our commitment to ESG, climate action and sustainable mining is second to none. I am honoured to assume this leadership position of MAC at such an important time for our sector and our country."

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $125 billion to the national GDP and is responsible for 22 percent of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 665,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

