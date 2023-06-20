Mini-documentary series explores economic Reconciliation through an Indigenous lens

Indigenous actor Simon Baker and FortisBC launch The New Energy

SURREY, BC, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The New Energy, a new web-based mini-documentary series, takes viewers on a rare, behind-the-scenes journey of First Nations communities and showcases economic Reconciliation through an Indigenous lens. The series is produced by acclaimed Indigenous filmmakers, Real World Media, on behalf of FortisBC Energy Inc. and FortisBC Inc. (collectively "FortisBC") and hosted by Simon Baker, a Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish), Haida and Cree actor.

Hp\ Host Simon Baker, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish), Haida and Cree actor, takes viewers on a journey of Reconciliation through an Indigenous lens. (CNW Group/FortisBC)

"It's been an incredible experience to meet with prominent Indigenous leaders and see what business relationships look like from the Indigenous perspective—no one else is doing this," said Simon Baker, host, The New Energy series. "Each episode is a showcase of self-determination in action with communities deciding what's best for their community and working with industry to achieve it. For viewers, it provides an opportunity to see the connection Indigenous communities now have with industry, and what it's going to be like in future."

The episodes feature Baker meeting with First Nations leaders to experience and celebrate their communities and reveal how each Nation has prepared for the future while preserving their culture. The stories explore each community, their priorities, their cultural values, the challenges they're facing, and how they chose to collaborate with FortisBC to meet those challenges.

In the first episode, Baker visits his own home community to explore how the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw became regulators for oversight in their Traditional Territory, leading to the ground-breaking Squamish Nation Environmental Assessment Agreement. The episode features Councillor Wilson Williams (Sxwíxwtn) and Hereditary Chief Ian Campbell (Xalek) taking Roger Dall'Antonia, president and CEO, FortisBC, through a tour of the areas that will now better protected because of this collaboration.

"The series has been an incredible project to be a part of and provides even deeper learnings on how we can continue to work together better to transform B.C.'s energy future," said Vanessa Connolly, director, community and indigenous relations, FortisBC. "We're grateful to the community leaders who put their trust in us by agreeing to share their stories through this platform. It's our hope these also provide a pathway for others seeking to build more positive relationships between Indigenous communities and industry."

In the second episode, Baker meets with Nasukin Jason Louie to find out how the Yaqan Nukiy (Lower Kootenay Band) collaborated with industry to implement a housing program that led to homes in the community with a range of energy-efficient improvements. In the third episode, Chief Clarence Louie shows Simon how the Osoyoos Indian Band is looking to the future with new economic and energy opportunities. Three more episodes are planned for 2024.

The New Energy series can be viewed at talkingenergy.com/TheNewEnergy.

