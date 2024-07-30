FortisBC introduces new $10,000 rebate for homeowners installing a dual fuel system

New rebate for homeowners who install an energy-efficient, whole-home heating and cooling system

SURREY, BC, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) is introducing a new rebate of $10,000 or more for eligible customers who replace their home's older gas heating system with an electric heat pump and high-efficiency gas furnace.1 These dual fuel systems can operate at more than 100 per cent efficiency2 under certain conditions, offering a promising way forward for customers who want to lower the costs and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with their energy use while maintaining access to both the gas and electricity systems for reliable year-round heating and cooling.

"Whether it's the coldest winter morning or hottest summer afternoon, dual fuel systems provide our customers with the certainty of a comfortable home while using energy efficiently to lower associated greenhouse gas emissions," said Joe Mazza, vice president of energy supply and resource development at FortisBC. "The new rebate helps make this system more affordable for customers and combines the strengths of both energy systems to meet their heating and cooling needs."

A dual fuel system provides whole-home heating and cooling and is a good option for homeowners who are replacing an aging gas furnace and want to upgrade to a reliable and efficient system keeping their home comfortable year-round. It includes an electric heat pump for cooling during warm weather and space heating during milder conditions, and a high-efficiency gas furnace for heating in colder weather. The system is operated through a connected thermostat that automatically switches between electric and gas heating at specific temperatures to maximize energy efficiency and comfort. By combining the strengths of both energy systems in this way, a dual fuel system helps lower overall energy use,3 ensures reliable heating on the coldest days and meets the criteria set out in the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 stating all new space and water heating systems must be more than 100 per cent energy efficient by 2030.

FortisBC is currently evaluating dual fuel systems in homes across the province as part of a pilot program to continue to learn more about the energy savings in different climates. A participating customer from Prince George shared his experience with a dual fuel system.

"I'm happy to be part of FortisBC's pilot program for dual fuel systems," said Jed, pilot participant. "The system is excellent for the north because the high-efficiency gas furnace can take over during the coldest times of the year. In our region, access to reliable energy is essential; the risk of a temporary loss of service isn't an option during low temperatures. In addition, the heat pump provides air conditioning in the summer, which has been invaluable during recent heat waves. Having a system that uses both electricity and gas gives me the confidence that I can heat and cool my home comfortably all year-round."

To make these systems more accessible for customers with unique circumstances and needs, additional funds are also available for income-qualified, Indigenous and Northern B.C. customers. Customers living in and north of 100 Mile House who install a dual fuel system can be eligible for an additional $3,000 top-up offer funded by the Province of British Columbia for a maximum rebate of $13,000. Low-income customers and Indigenous communities may be eligible for a rebate of $15,000. These customers living in northern communities can also access the top-up for a maximum rebate of $18,000.

Reducing energy use is a key element in FortisBC's own Clean Growth Pathway to 2050 and the company plans to invest close to $700 million in their electricity and gas energy-efficiency programs between 2024-2027. Reducing customers' GHG emissions is top of mind for FortisBC as they continue to invest in conservation and energy efficiency and work to increase supply of renewable and low-carbon gases.4

For more information about FortisBC's dual fuel rebate offer, visit fortisbc.com/dualfuel.

"All B.C. households deserve to have affordable, efficient and reliable heating and cooling in their homes. Through our CleanBC Better Homes Energy Savings Program, we're working with FortisBC and other partners to make heat pumps more affordable for low- and middle-income households, Indigenous communities and northern residents, helping more people and families save money, increase the comfort and safety of their homes and build cleaner communities."

- Josie Osborne, B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

"It's important that we allow residents a range of options and choices to support their energy needs. FortisBC's rebate for dual fuel systems can help households manage their heating, while lowering associated greenhouse gas emissions and supporting cooling capacity given the impacts of climate change. Much like Renewable Natural Gas, this dual fuel option helps FortisBC customers do their part in helping the province meet its climate action goals."

- Mayor Richard Stewart, City of Coquitlam

"As we think about how we will achieve provincial climate action goals, there's opportunity with residential homes that have older heating and cooling systems. Upgrading these systems to a dual fuel system can help homeowners lower energy use while decarbonizing their homes, which means they're part of the solution."

- Daniel Winer, Executive Officer at the Canadian Home Builders' Association Central Okanagan

"We've worked together with FortisBC for a number of years to find opportunities to improve energy efficiency in homes and buildings across the province, and we're looking forward to participating in this new dual fuel offer. In collaboration with our members, we plan to install a number of dual fuel systems in both apartment buildings and residential homes, including in northern communities. This will help make their homes more comfortable and energy efficient, and to keep energy costs affordable for tenants."

- Patrick Caraher, Portfolio Planning and Development Specialist at the Aboriginal Housing Management Association

Eligible customers can receive a $10,000 rebate to install a qualifying dual fuel system. Customers living in and north of 100 Mile House can qualify for a $3,000 top-up offer funded by the Province of British Columbia for a maximum rebate of $13,000 .

rebate to install a qualifying dual fuel system. Customers living in and north of 100 Mile House can qualify for a top-up offer funded by the Province of for a maximum rebate of . Income qualified customers and Indigenous communities who install this system can be eligible for a rebate of $15,000 . These customers living in and north of 100 Mile House may qualify for the $3,000 top-up offer for a maximum of $18,000 .

. These customers living in and north of 100 Mile House may qualify for the top-up offer for a maximum of . To qualify for the dual fuel system rebate, customers must meet the following criteria as well as additional terms and conditions for the program:

have an existing gas furnace that is at least 10 years old



replace an existing system with a qualifying dual fuel system that includes a qualifying heat pump model and qualifying high-efficiency gas furnace



install the system with a maximum switchover temperature of:



5 °C or lower on Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland





2 °C or lower in the Southern Interior and Northern B.C.



use a Technical Safety BC licensed gas contractor that is an active member of the Home Performance Contractor Network to install the system



install the dual fuel system with an invoice date on or after July 1, 2024

A switchover temperature is the point when the system will switch from the heat pump to the furnace. So, if the switchover temperature outside is set at 5 °C, above 5 °C your home is heated with the heat pump and below 5 °C it's heated by your furnace. The maximum switchover temperatures align with the ones currently set by the Province of B.C.'s CleanBC Better Homes program.

Another first for FortisBC was the recent announcement that all gas customers will have one per cent of their gas designated as Renewable Natural Gas[1] (RNG) as of July 1, 2024 , known as a designated RNG blend. This adds to FortisBC's ongoing efforts to reduce overall GHG emissions. Customers also have the option to voluntarily increase the percentage of designated RNG.

1 Subject to program terms and conditions. 2 A pilot on dual fuel heating systems with 14 residential customers indicates an average seasonal coefficient of performance of 1.24. 3 When compared to standard efficiency, 80 per cent annual fuel utilization efficiency, gas furnaces and boilers. 4 FortisBC uses the term renewable and low-carbon gas to refer collectively to the low-carbon gases or fuels that the utility can acquire under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation, which are: Renewable Natural Gas (also called RNG or biomethane), hydrogen, synthesis gas (from wood waste) and lignin. FortisBC's renewable and low-carbon gas portfolio currently includes only Renewable Natural Gas. Other gases and fuels may be added to the program over time. Depending on their source, all of these gases have differing levels of lifecycle carbon intensity. However, all of these gases are low carbon when compared to the lifecycle carbon intensity of conventional natural gas. The current burner tip emission factor of RNG is 0.27 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per megajoule of energy (gCO 2 e/MJ) and the current renewable and low-carbon gas portfolio lifecycle emissions for stationary combustion are -22 gCO 2 e/MJ. This is below B.C.'s low carbon threshold for lifecycle carbon intensity of 30.8 gCO 2 e/MJ as set out in the 2024 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Regulation amendments. 5 Renewable Natural Gas (also called RNG or biomethane) is produced in a different manner than conventional natural gas. It is derived from biogas, which is produced from decomposing organic waste from landfills, agricultural waste and wastewater from treatment facilities. The biogas is captured and cleaned to create RNG. When RNG is added to North America's natural gas system, it mixes with conventional natural gas. This means we're unable to direct RNG to a specific customer. But the more RNG is added to the gas system, the less conventional natural gas is needed, thereby reducing the use of fossil fuels and overall greenhouse gas emissions.

