Mineral Exploration Closes the Market at Roundup 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Edie Thome, President & CEO, Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia, joined Chris Birkett, Director, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market from the exhibitor floor of Mineral Exploration Roundup 2020. Roundup is a premier technical mineral exploration conference that brings together geoscientists, prospectors, investors, suppliers and First Nation partners to share ideas that will help to shape the future of mineral exploration and development. Mineral Exploration Roundup 2020 takes place January 20-23 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East.