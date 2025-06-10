Mine Vision Systems is partnering with TechMinings to expand its global reach in Chile and Peru. This partnership assures that users of the FaceCapture mapping system in the region benefit from the same level of service and support offered by Mine Vision Systems in its existing markets.

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today Mine Vision Systems (MVS) announced a new strategic partnership with TechMinings, an established mining technology partner headquartered in Santiago, Chile. TechMinings have established relationships with significant mining operations in the region. The partnership will immediately extend MVS's presence with Tier 1 mines in Chile and Peru.

"TechMinings will bring proven expertise to help our customers identify areas for improvement and implement our technology to achieve greater productivity, safety, and cost reduction," said Josh Martin, CRO of MVS. "Their emphasis on on-site technical excellence complements our own approach and extends our capacity to drive outsized production impact for our clients to South America."

Leveraging their extensive background in implementing comprehensive mining solutions, TechMinings is well-positioned to help MVS broaden the reach of its offerings to the South American market. Their expertise in driving efficiencies and continuous process improvement makes them an ideal partner for MVS.

"Our company's name reflects our mission: to be effective in delivering technological solutions for mining. We are part of the mining industry's ongoing quest to implement new and innovative solutions. FaceCapture and MVS are a perfect addition to our technology stack and our mission," said Jorge Brieba, Principal for TechMinings.

For more information about the new reseller partnership and how it benefits mining operations, please contact Josh Green at [email protected].

ABOUT MINE VISION SYSTEMS

Founded in 2015, MVS focuses on bringing vision-related technology and software algorithms to the resources mining industry. As pioneers in the underground 3D mapping space, we work worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, production, and automation in mining through unmatched data collection, insights and workflow.

ABOUT TechMinings

Our company was founded in 2018 with the mission of providing the mining sector with a valuable combination of innovative solutions and on-site support to improve performance in their operations. We rely on prestigious brands, with experience in product design and innovation, high quality standards, and experience in mining operations.

