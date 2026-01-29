MindFuel Ignites a National AI Learning Movement for Canadian Youth

New programs launch coast-to-coast-to-coast to help build Canada's future AI talent

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - MindFuel is announcing numerous AI education resources for Canadian youth with the launch of an exciting new lineup of hands-on, future-ready learning opportunities.

At the heart of this national rollout is Codingville with AI--an expanded, game-based learning program designed to supercharge youth skills in artificial intelligence, coding, and digital literacy. Built with Canadian youth in mind and developed alongside technology partner RoboGarden, the program is delivered through MindFuel and implementation partners including Logics Academy and Community Family Services Ontario.

Through new immersive journeys and missions, tens of thousands of students will explore AI concepts in an interactive, playful environment that builds real-world STEM confidence--while having fun along the way.

Originally launched in 2020 with funding from the federal CanCode program, Codingville.ca has already reached more than 97,000 students through classroom learning in every province and territory. Supported by over 4,000 teachers, the platform has demonstrated strong alignment across Canadian curricula and continues to grow as a trusted national learning resource.

TypeShift.ca kicks-off "Unlocking the Future of AI" workshop series

MindFuel is also proud to be a program partner of TypeShift.ca, a national, student led, AI education and applied-innovation initiative focused on "Unlocking the Future of AI." Through TypeShift.ca, youth across Canada can access a dynamic AI workshop series--available at no cost to high school and university students.

"TypeShift was built by students, for students," says Eason, a grade 12 student and co-founder of TypeShift. "We wanted an AI learning experience that feels real--where you're not just watching tutorials, but actually building, experimenting, and learning alongside mentors who are working in the field. Partnering with MindFuel allows us to reach students across Canada and help turn curiosity about AI into practical skills, confidence, and real opportunities."

Running from January through June 2026, the TypeShift AI Workshop Series offers an immersive, hands-on experience where students explore emerging AI technologies, build real-world projects, and connect directly with mentors and industry leaders shaping Canada's AI ecosystem.

Adding even more AI fun to the mix, MindFuel is introducing "Genius Hour"--collaborative, one-hour AI learning workshops designed for middle school students and teachers. Delivered remotely in a co-teaching format, these fast-paced sessions invite classrooms to experiment with AI tools for storytelling, creative writing, and data research using Codingville and other AI applications.

"Canada's future depends on bold, curious minds ready to shape the world with technology," says Cassy Weber, CEO of MindFuel. "That growth begins with strong, foundational AI skills--then intentionally scaffolding those skills into real-world, applied experiences that fuel innovation and productivity. Through Codingville with AI, our partnership with TypeShift, and our Genius Hour workshops, we're not just teaching youth how to use new tools--we're building a national community of problem solvers. Our research shows these programs deliver measurable results: ideas are commercialized, high-skilled jobs are created, and Canada's innovation economy grows stronger as a result."

Learn more & get involved:

Codingville with AI (Grades 4-12): https://mindfuel.ca/codingville-with-ai/



TypeShift AI workshops & schedule (Ages 15+): https://typeshift.ca/



Genius Hour (Grades 6+): https://connect2innovate.ca/opportunities/

About MindFuel:

The MindFuel Foundation (formerly Science Alberta Foundation) is a registered charitable organization dedicated to fostering youth innovation talent. Since 1990, MindFuel has invested more than $140 million in Canada's innovation ecosystem, reaching over 1,600 communities nationwide from coast to coast to coast.

MindFuel creates engaging, high-quality programs that inspire youth aged to pursue science- and technology-driven futures, with a strong focus on technology and including all under-represented populations--Indigenous youth, females in STEM, economically disadvantaged youth, rural and remote learners, racialized youth, and newcomers to Canada.

MindFuel also delivers eLearning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wonderville Enterprises Ltd., reaching hundreds of thousands of teachers, students, and families each year in every province and territory. Learn more at mindfuel.ca.

About TypeShift AI:

TypeShift is a national AI learning event with a bold mission: to build Canada's future AI talent pipeline. By focusing on high school and university students, as well as emerging creators--an audience often underserved--TypeShift delivers intensive mentorship and hands-on learning experiences. As a foundational partner within the AI ecosystem, TypeShift aims to strengthen collaboration and accelerate the development of Canada's next generation of AI practitioners.

