Building Canada's Next Generation of Innovators

Tech Futures Challenge 2026 Kicks Off 31 Projects Across Seven Provinces

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Students, mentors, and judges from across Canada came together this week to launch MindFuel's Tech Futures Challenge (TFC) 2026, marking the start of an ambitious new year of youth-led innovation. The national program begins with a strong cohort of 31 projects spanning seven provinces from coast to coast: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick.

MindFuel's Tech Futures Challenge inspires youth aged 16 to under 30 to form teams and tackle real world problems using science, technology, engineering and math. Through hands-on, applied learning, participants use STEM and emerging technologies to design and prototype real-world solutions. Supported by MindFuel's Connect2Innovate platform, teams gain access to programming, project funding, and mentors from industry and academia, while building valuable peer and professional networks.

Throughout the program, students work with technologies such as 3D design and printing, app and web development, coding, artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, synthetic biology, bioengineering, and biotechnology. Their prototype solutions are evaluated at MindFuel-hosted workshops by panels of industry-expert judges.

Now in its 13th year, Tech Futures Challenge has empowered more than 5,000 young innovators to address complex, real-world problems --and the long-term impact is significant. In a study that focused on 69 projects (700 youth alumni,) the following outcomes were achieved:

13% of TFC-supported projects commercialized within four years

23 patents and trade secrets have been filed by program alumni

More than $43 million in venture capital has been raised as of September 2025

The 2026 cohort includes teams from Alberta high schools and post-secondary institutions across Canada, including University of British Columbia, University of Lethbridge, University of Calgary, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT,) University of Manitoba, University of Toronto, University of Guelph, McMaster University, Concordia University, University of Ottawa, and the University of New Brunswick.

TFC projects focus on practical applications of emerging technologies that deliver social, economic, and environmental impact. This year's teams are developing and pitching solutions across sectors including health, biotechnology, ag-tech, clean-tech, renewable energy, and digital technologies.

"MindFuel is delighted to welcome youth from across Canada to our TFC 2026. Seeing all those faces from across the country is truly inspiring," said Cassy Weber, CEO of MindFuel. "Our research continues to show the powerful role programs like Tech Futures Challenge play in not only shaping young people's futures, but also, critically, in contributing to building Canada's innovation capacity. In our recent 10-year study, 87% of youth reported an increased interest in innovation and entrepreneurship as a result of their participation, and 95% said our programming positively influenced their post-secondary and career choices in STEM-related fields.

Tech Futures Challenge (TFC): 13 years of youth innovation

MindFuel launched the Tech Futures Challenge in 2013 to engage youth aged 15–25 in emerging technologies through hands-on innovation, mentoring, and venture development. Shaped by a decade of research, the program reached more than 4,300 youth between 2013 and 2022 through partnerships with Alberta high schools and universities, supported by industry, government, and foundation collaborators.

"Our end-to-end innovation system delivers measurable economic and social outcomes," said Dan Semmens, board chair of MindFuel and CTO of Central-1. "Proven in Alberta, and now national – it's programs like this that will bring meaningful innovation growth and economic diversification to our nation."

For information about the Tech Futures Challenge, visit our Connect2Innovate hub: https://connect2innovate.ca/opportunities/tfc/. To see projects from past teams go to the Innovations page.

About MindFuel

The MindFuel Foundation (formerly Science Alberta Foundation) is a registered charitable organization dedicated to fostering youth innovation talent. We create and distribute engaging, high-quality programs that inspire a passion for science and technology-driven futures among youth aged 15 to 30. Since 1990, MindFuel has invested over $135 million in Canada's innovation ecosystem across more than 1,600 communities, supporting Canada's most valuable resource -- youth populations, including Indigenous students, women in STEM, economically disadvantaged youth, remote and rural students, racialized youth, and newcomers to Canada.

MindFuel also delivers eLearning programming through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wonderville Enterprises Ltd., which reaches hundreds of thousands of teachers, students, and parents each year in every province and territory. For more information, please visit mindfuel.ca.

