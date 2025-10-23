MindFuel launches Codingville with AI

57,000 Canadian students and 2,270 teachers to receive training

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Through its enhanced Codingville program, which now includes learning in artificial intelligence (AI), MindFuel is delivering essential digital skills training, and will engage more than 57,000 Canadian students and over 2,270 teachers by April 2026. This training is made possible with $2.89 million in funding awarded earlier this year from CanCode, a high in-demand federal program in Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Canada. Through this training, youth across Canada will develop critical skills to thrive and succeed in Canada's rapidly evolving innovation economy.

MindFuel's Codingville with AI, developed in partnership with RoboGarden, will support direct in-classroom learning, facilitated by MindFuel, and our delivery partners: Logics Academy, Community Family Services Ontario, and Northland School Division.

Codingville with AI turns learning into game-based adventure fun as youth make use of AI Labs to navigate challenges across Canada, which include destination activities focused on foods and culture, animals, building landmarks and more from across Canada. As youth discover Canada, through a series of AI Labs, students will learn generative AI, regression, pathfinding, prediction, recommendation systems, AI planning, time series and more. The series of AI Labs is integrated into Codingville's main system, powered by RoboGarden, that provides immersive, game-based learning in coding.

"Canada's future depends on bold, curious minds ready to shape the world with technology," says Cassy Weber, CEO, MindFuel. "Through Codingville with AI, we're not just teaching youth how to code, we're unlocking new possibilities in AI and digital innovation --especially for students who are often left out of the tech conversation. Codingville will reach tens of thousands of young Canadians over this next year as they prepare for the future of AI. Critically, we know from extensive surveying, that Codingville and other MindFuel STEM and AI programs spark interest in related science and technology careers and post-secondary pathways. We see that up to 89% of youth report, post-training, that they are interested in a related career."

Over the last 8 years, CanCode has invested $229 million in its national program. MindFuel's Codingville with AI continues to play a key role in ensuring Canadian youth are equipped with the skills to drive innovation and economic growth. Critically, CanCode programming is available nationwide at no cost to youth or educators, and has focused supports for Indigenous students, females, rural Canadians, newcomers, and at-risk youth.

"Through Codingville, students don't just learn about AI --they experience it in a hands-on environment," says Dr. Mohamed El Habiby, CEO of RoboGarden. "Codingville is powered by RoboGarden's AI Labs integrated into the game engine which immerses students in AI learning and application through a series of fun activities built around Discover Canada engines. This is a truly unique product in immersive AI training and we're proud to be a partner with MindFuel in the CanCode project."

Codingville.ca was launched in 2020 and has since reached over 97,000 students through in-classroom learning in every province and territory, facilitated by over 4,000 teachers, which demonstrates its alignment into all curricula across Canada. Additionally, thousands of youth have benefited from Codingville training through self-directed learning at home or outside of the classroom.

For more information on Codingville.ca, please visit product information page at: https://mindfuel.ca/codingville-with-ai/

About MindFuel:

The MindFuel Foundation (formerly Science Alberta Foundation) is a registered charitable organization dedicated to fostering youth innovation talent. We create and distribute engaging, high-quality programs that inspire a passion for science and technology-driven futures among youth aged 15 to 30. Since 1990, MindFuel has invested over $130 million in Canada's innovation ecosystem across more than 1,600 communities, supporting Canada's most valuable resource; youth populations --including Indigenous students, females in STEM, economically disadvantaged youth, remote and rural students, racialized youth, and newcomers to Canada.

MindFuel also delivers eLearning programming through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wonderville Enterprises Ltd., which reaches hundreds of thousands of teachers, students, and parents each year in every province and territory. For more information, please visit mindfuel.ca.

About RoboGarden:

Calgary, Alberta-based RoboGarden Inc. is a subsidiary of Micro Engineering Tech Inc. (METI). METI is an international, award-winning AI and Software product development and consulting firm innovating in digital transformation across economic sectors.

RoboGarden emerged from METI's in-house program for training employees in advanced computer languages. METI's headquarters are in Calgary, Canada.

