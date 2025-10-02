Dedicated directors and new team leaders enhance MindFuel's role in developing Canada's next generation of innovators

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - MindFuel recently welcomed four new board members and new team leaders to its management team. Their combined experience and expertise will contribute to the expansion of MindFuel's national innovation network, designed to connect aspiring entrepreneurs and empower them to tackle real-world challenges through science and technology-based innovation.

The new directors, appointed during a recent Annual General Meeting, will help steward MindFuel's product delivery in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), idea generation, innovative problem-solving, and entrepreneurship. "Expanding Canada's innovation capacity is critical for our nation to compete globally," said Dan Semmens, Board Chair of MindFuel and SVP & Head, Data, AI & Banking Operations. "These new leaders will help us meet growing demand for programs that equip Canada's next generation of innovators."

New directors offer a wealth of expertise for aspiring innovators

The four new directors are:

Shazia Sobani , Vice President, Fibre Networks, TELUS – Senior executive leading complex, tech-driven projects; champion for gender diversity and tech equity.

, Vice President, Fibre Networks, TELUS – Senior executive leading complex, tech-driven projects; champion for gender diversity and tech equity. Amit Anand , Senior Vice President, Product - Zonar Systems; Founder, ez enRoute. AI/IoT entrepreneur and startup ecosystem leader; advocate for youth innovation and mental health.

, Senior Vice President, Product - Zonar Systems; Founder, ez enRoute. AI/IoT entrepreneur and startup ecosystem leader; advocate for youth innovation and mental health. Avnish Mehta , Principal, Stand and Command – Calgary based entrepreneur, nonprofit governance enthusiast, community builder, and economic development champion.

, Principal, Stand and Command – Calgary based entrepreneur, nonprofit governance enthusiast, community builder, and economic development champion. Nannette Ho-Covernton, Executive Director, Energy Transition Centre – Advocate for women in STEM and sustainable energy innovation.

For a complete list of MindFuel directors, please visit: https://mindfuel.ca/board-of-directors/

New team leaders will strengthen operations and community connections

MindFuel CEO, Cassy Weber, also welcomed new team leaders who will focus on technology, operations and community engagement. They are:

Ben Nakaska , Chief Technology Officer. A respected technology leader, he brings 20+ years in complex systems development, with expertise in data science and artificial intelligence.

, Chief Technology Officer. A respected technology leader, he brings 20+ years in complex systems development, with expertise in data science and artificial intelligence. Brent Bawel , Chief Operating Officer. A respected technology and nonprofit leader with 20 years of experience, Brent will drive AI, ML, and IoT-powered digital transformation at MindFuel and its subsidiary, Wonderville Enterprises.

, Chief Operating Officer. A respected technology and nonprofit leader with 20 years of experience, Brent will drive AI, ML, and IoT-powered digital transformation at MindFuel and its subsidiary, Wonderville Enterprises. Lisa Kindree, Director, Partner Engagement. A leader in the charitable sector with 20+ years of experience, Lisa will focus on empowering youth to discover their innovative talents and pursue entrepreneurship.

"Ben, Brent and Lisa bring indispensable expertise as we continue to expand our programs in Canada," advised Cassy Weber, CEO of MindFuel. "Developing innovation and entrepreneurial talent is essential to Canada's economy. We've built a network and a process for youth to pursue innovative projects and ideas during their high school and post-secondary education, and as aspiring founders of new companies. With Ben, Brent and Lisa on the team, we strengthen our ability to meet ever-increasing demand for our programs across Canada."

Calgary, chosen as the hub for nation-building projects, brings opportunities for MindFuel

Prime Minister Mark Carney has emphasized a bold new chapter in Canadian nation-building--calling for accelerated infrastructure investment, stronger regulatory efficiency, and strategic federal leadership. Central to this vision is the Major Projects Office (MPO), headquartered in Calgary, which will fast-track projects of national importance, from clean energy to advanced manufacturing and technology.

As the centre of national innovation, Calgary will help drive Canada's economic future. MindFuel is also headquartered in Calgary. "This is an exceptional opportunity to recognize and support the need for innovation talent, as Canada scales its infrastructure and technology ambitions. Our expanded team will intensify support for youth who will design, lead, and deliver the projects at the heart of Canada's nation-building agenda," added Ms. Weber.

Canada Tech Futures: End-to-end youth innovation pipeline

MindFuel launched Canada Tech Futures (CTF) in 2013 to engage youth aged 15–25 in emerging technologies, immersive applied learning, prototype development, leadership mentoring, competitions and pitching, and confidence-building. This comprehensive approach--from foundational concepts to hands-on experience and ultimately launching technology ventures--was shaped by a decade-long research project, with backing from ATB Financial, Cenovus Energy, and the Hunter Family Foundation. Between 2013 and 2022, MindFuel partnered with Alberta high schools as well as the University of Calgary, the University of Alberta, and the University of Lethbridge to offer extracurricular innovation programs to more than 4,300 young people. Participants were integrated into mentoring networks, paired with industry experts, and provided with engaging programming and project funding thanks to MindFuel's collaborations with industry, Alberta Innovates Tech Futures (now Alberta Innovates), several federal agencies, and various foundations.

"Our end-to-end innovation system brings all key stakeholders together," says Board Chair Semmens. MindFuel's system, developed and tested throughout Alberta, demonstrates successful economic outcomes and social progress to support youth on their innovation journey in very relevant, measurable ways. Based on continuous growing demand, we've expanded the program into BC, Ontario, Manitoba and Yukon."

About MindFuel

The MindFuel Foundation (formerly Science Alberta Foundation) is a registered charitable organization dedicated to fostering youth innovation talent. We create and distribute engaging, high-quality programs that inspire a passion for science and technology-driven futures among youth aged 15 to 30. Since 1990, MindFuel has invested over $130 million in Canada's innovation ecosystem across more than 1,600 communities, supporting Canada's most valuable resource -- youth populations, including Indigenous students, women in STEM, economically disadvantaged youth, remote and rural students, racialized youth, and newcomers to Canada.

MindFuel also delivers eLearning programming through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wonderville Enterprises Ltd., which reaches hundreds of thousands of teachers, students, and parents each year in every province and territory. For more information, please visit mindfuel.ca.

