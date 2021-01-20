MindBeacon Virtually Opens The Market

MindBeacon is developing a continuum of mental healthcare that includes Therapist Guided Programs, Live Therapy Sessions and great information resources like Stronger Minds. As one of the first commercially available, digitally-native platforms to offer therapist-assisted internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy in Canada, MindBeacon's professional service is designed around end users – their health, their way. Working with employers, insurance carriers and government ministries, MindBeacon's services are accessible, affordable and, most importantly, proven to be effective. MindBeacon is changing the therapy landscape by making professional care available to every Canadian, no matter when, where and how they choose to access it. For more information visit https://www.mindbeacon.com/