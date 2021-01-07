MindBeacon will now offer Canadians a full spectrum of digital mental health support ranging from digital therapist-guided programs, live therapy sessions (i.e. tele-video), immediate crisis support in partnership with Kids Help Phone and a range of free mental health resources through an online community. The simple process begins with a homepage asking Canadians 'How are you feeling today?', after which the platform helps guide individuals to the support best suited to their needs.

"The pandemic has completely changed our world. It's time that mental health care embraces those changes and provides the support that Canadians need, when, where and how they need it," said Sam Duboc, Chair and CEO of MindBeacon. "Digital is now the default go to for many health issues, including mental health therapy. This new launch allows us to put the people who use MindBeacon at the heart of what we do, continuing to provide each person with personalized digital therapy and a revamped experience to ensure a calming, seamless journey. Each offering is based on where individuals are in their mental health journey and how they prefer to be contacted and supported by a team of therapists. I know from first-hand experience that acknowledging that you need help is hard. Today we've made sure that accessing help is not."

MindBeacon's digital platform was established in 2017 as one of the first commercially-available, therapist-guided digital cognitive behavioural therapy available across Canada. Created to address the lack of affordable, accessible mental health care in all parts of Canada, MindBeacon is suited to helping individuals aged 16 years or older experiencing mild to severe symptoms of mental health conditions, including depression, generalized anxiety, social anxiety, panic, PTSD, and insomnia. In three years, MindBeacon has supported thousands of Canadians with their mental health and four in five who complete therapy experience an improvement in their symptoms.

"This year we've seen Canadians move their lives online, dealing with work calls and therapy alike face to face through a video screen. While this change seemed daunting back in March, we've seen that therapy in this format is not only effective, it's preferable - cutting down travel time for many very busy Canadians and allowing therapy to be a priority," said Dr. Lori Ann Blessing, Chief Clinical Officer at MindBeacon "The pandemic has challenged all of us in some way, for many in our mental health. Accessing support and therapy is essential and we're thrilled that today we've delivered a one-stop solution to allow Canadians to select the therapy best suited to them."

Any users of BEACON®, the previous name for MindBeacon, whether through employer or health services providers, will experience no change to their services and will see the new website today.

As a response to COVID-19, the Government of Ontario is currently funding MindBeacon's Therapist Guided Program, making it available to Ontario residents free of charge via www.mindbeacon.com/ontario.

To experience the new MindBeacon launch, you can watch a 1-minute video available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78LKS76BORk&feature=youtu.be .

About MindBeacon

MindBeacon is developing a continuum of mental healthcare that includes self-guided psychoeducational and wellness content, Therapist Guided Programs and Live Therapy Sessions all offered virtually through their secure platform. As one of the first commercially available, digitally-native platforms to offer therapist-assisted internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy in Canada, MindBeacon's professional service is designed around end users – their health, their way. Working with employers, insurance carriers and government ministries, MindBeacon's services are accessible, affordable and, most importantly, proven to be effective. MindBeacon is changing the therapy landscape by making professional care available to every Canadian, no matter when, where and how they choose to access it.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can, but may not always, be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "would", "should", "believe", and similar references to future periods or the negatives of these words and expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that MindBeacon considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in MindBeacon's supplemented PREP prospectus dated December 17, 2020, and in other filings that MindBeacon has made and may make in the future with applicable securities authorities, all of which are available under MindBeacon's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking information is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents MindBeacon's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. However, MindBeacon disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE MindBeacon Holdings Inc.

For further information: Investor relations: David Galison, (e): [email protected]; Media Relations: (e): [email protected]