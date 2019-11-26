MindBeacon Group expands their clinician-guided digital therapy capability to target insomnia

Dissatisfaction with sleep is a prevalent concern. Surveys of Canadian adults indicate that over 20% are dissatisfied with their sleep, 13% meet criteria for an insomnia diagnosis, and 10% have used prescribed medications for sleep in the recent past. In addition, insomnia is strongly associated with other mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

Cognitive behavioural therapy is an evidence-based approach to improving insomnia that is typically delivered face-to-face by an accredited mental health professional. BEACON combines the established approach of CBT for insomnia with its groundbreaking technology to provide an experience that's accessible anytime, anywhere and completed entirely through digital interaction. BEACON users start their therapy by tracking key aspects of their sleep, so the BEACON therapist can personalize recommendations for them. Users will be guided by the registered therapist as they learn to change the patterns and habits that are negatively affecting their sleep – and find a more restful and reliable sleep.

"We wanted to build on the measurable success we've already had in improving problems related to mood and anxiety disorders," says Dr. Peter Farvolden, Chief Science Officer of MindBeacon Group. "Unlike stand-alone insomnia apps or wearable sleep trackers, BEACON is uniquely effective because we can address common emotional and cognitive factors associated with insomnia through our protocol-driven transdiagnostic approach. If a user's insomnia is associated with anxiety or depression, for example, our platform and therapists are able to tailor therapy to address those issues too."

Insomnia is the latest addition to an expanding number of mental health conditions for which BEACON provides personalized cognitive behavioural therapy, including depression, generalized anxiety, social anxiety, panic, and post-traumatic stress (PTSD). Earlier this year, MindBeacon reported outcomes for BEACON that were consistent with the effectiveness of other first-line therapies for mood and anxiety disorders including pharmacological treatments and face-to-face psychotherapy. Outcomes reported showed 80% of users experiencing symptom reduction, and 64% experiencing clinically significant improvement in symptoms.

The MindBeacon Group is committed to providing evidence-based mental and behavioural health therapy that's accessible whenever and wherever it's needed. With the goal of empowering individuals to live their best lives, MindBeacon Group brings ground-breaking innovation and current clinical best practice to the development and delivery of mental healthcare. Their clinical practice began with CBT Associates, a network of Greater Toronto Area-based clinics that provides in-person and virtual care to individuals across Ontario. In 2017, the BEACON™ digital platform was introduced as the first commercially-available clinician-guided iCBT service available across Canada. mindbeacon.com

